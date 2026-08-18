Government Prioritises Strengthening Monitoring And Distribution Systems To Ensure Timely Fertiliser Supply To Farmers | X

Lucknow: The Yogi government has intensified efforts to strengthen monitoring and distribution systems to ensure uninterrupted availability of fertilisers to farmers during the Kharif 2026 season. During a review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary at the Cooperative Department, officials were directed to ensure timely fertiliser supply to farmers and closely monitor societies with low or zero stock levels.

According to the review, as of August 12, the state had an availability of 5.02 lakh metric tonnes of urea and 4.04 lakh LMT of phosphatic fertilisers. So far in Kharif 2026, a cumulative 10.83 lakh LMT of fertilisers has been distributed across the state. Compared to the previous Kharif season, stocks currently include 2.73 lakh LMT of urea and 1.70 lakh LMT of phosphatic fertilisers available for distribution.

The meeting directed all cooperative societies and fertiliser distribution centres to maintain adequate stocks. Societies with low or zero inventory will be reviewed on a priority basis and supplied immediately whenever required. It was also decided that an officer of the rank of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) or Chief Development Officer (CDO) will be designated as the nodal officer in every district.

To ensure that farmers in flood-affected areas do not face difficulties in accessing fertilisers, alternative arrangements will be made to link them with nearby cooperative societies whenever necessary.

The Chief Secretary instructed CDOs to review fertiliser availability and distribution on a daily basis, while District Magistrates will conduct weekly reviews. He emphasised that complaints related to overpricing or unauthorised tagging of fertilisers should not arise under any circumstances. Special arrangements have also been directed to connect farmers in flood-affected regions with nearby alternative societies to ensure uninterrupted access to fertilisers.

Adequate numbers of trucks have also been arranged across districts to facilitate smooth transportation of fertilizers.

Under the Yogi government's farmer-centric approach, special emphasis is being placed on maintaining district-level monitoring of fertilizer availability and ensuring timely supply to farmers. To facilitate prompt assistance and grievance redressal, the Cooperative Department has also kept its control rooms active.

According to the details provided, farmers can contact the department on 0522-2289887 between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM, while the toll-free helpline 1800-180-5551 is also available for assistance related to fertilizer availability and distribution. This arrangement is aimed at ensuring that farmers receive timely support and do not face any inconvenience in accessing fertilisers during the Kharif season.