'Government Ensuring Resolution Of Every Aggrieved Person’s Problem': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met aggrieved people from various districts of the state during ‘Janta Darshan’ on Monday and heard their problems. He stated that government is committed to ensuring the resolution of genuine problems of every aggrieved person. CM directed officials to dispose of public grievances with sensitivity and promptness. He instructed that every eligible person should be provided the benefits of public welfare schemes, proper treatment arrangements should be made for those in need and strict action should be taken against land mafias and influential persons who illegally occupy land.

During ‘Janta Darshan’, Chief Minister personally walked up to every aggrieved person seated on chairs. He listened carefully to their problems and complaints. While forwarding their applications to the concerned officials and directing them to ensure their prompt and satisfactory disposal, he assured the people that genuine problem of every aggrieved person would be resolved.

Some aggrieved people brought different police-related complaints before CM Yogi Adityanath. CM took a strict view of the matter. He stated, "Police Commissioners, ADGs, IGs, DIGs and SSP-level officers should pay attention. Complaints of negligence at the police station, outpost or beat level in any matter will not be tolerated. Ensure that action as per rules is taken against those responsible in every case." CM directed officials to ensure speedy disposal of matters related to revenue and law and order.

During ‘Janta Darshan’, Chief Minister inquired about the well-being of young children who had come with their parents. He also asked them about their studies and their interests. CM told the children, "Study with full dedication and also participate in other activities such as sports, music and art." Chief Minister gave chocolates to the children and blessed them for a bright future.