Gorakhpur Triple Murder: Teen Accused Says Father Was Next Target, Wanted Him To 'Suffer First' | Representational Image

Gorakhpur: A chilling revelation has emerged in the sensational triple murder case that shocked Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district. The 17-year-old accused, arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother, sister-in-law and young nephew, reportedly told investigators that he had also wanted to kill his father—but only after making him suffer.

According to police sources, the teenager claimed he had been enduring discrimination and neglect within the family for years. During interrogation, he allegedly said he felt isolated and unfairly treated compared to other family members. The resentment, investigators say, gradually turned into rage, culminating in the brutal killings.

The accused reportedly confessed that his father was also on his target list. However, unlike the other victims, he wanted his father to experience emotional pain and helplessness before killing him. Police officials described the statement as deeply disturbing and indicative of the intense anger the teenager harbored against his family. The gruesome crime has left the entire village in shock.