Gorakhpur JCB Incident Claims 14-Year-Old Boy's Life, CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Family As Police Book 66 | PTI

Gorakhpur: A tragic incident in Gorakhpur involving a 14-year-old boy and a JCB machine has triggered public outrage, police action and a political confrontation, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meeting the victim’s family and assurances of action following the boy’s death.

The incident has drawn attention to the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death, with a case registered against 66 people, including six named accused. The police action comes amid growing demands for accountability and justice for the bereaved family.

The victim, identified as Aryavardhan Singh, was reportedly heading to pick up his sister when the incident occurred on November 18. He was rushed to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where doctors declared him dead. The tragedy sparked protests by family members and BJP workers, who blocked the Gorakhpur–Deoria road, demanding action against those responsible. The protest reportedly led to a traffic jam stretching nearly three kilometres before officials intervened.

Police registered an FIR against 66 people, including five named individuals associated with the roadshow organisers. Authorities have seized the JCB and launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the incident. The case has intensified demands for accountability, with questions being raised over crowd management, vehicle movement and safety during political events. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the family, expressed condolences and assured strict action against those found guilty. The government also announced ₹5 lakh in financial assistance. Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan condemned the incident, saying a young boy’s future had been crushed amid political frenzy.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief but accused the BJP of politicising the tragedy, demanding transparency and a proper investigation. The incident has now escalated into a political confrontation, even as the family continues to seek justice for their son.