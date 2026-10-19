Gorakhpur Dussehra 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath's Vijay Procession To Highlight Religious Traditions & Social Harmony | X

Gorakhpur, October 19: The auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami (Dussehra) is set to bear witness to the ancient traditions of Gorakshpeeth, the spirit of public welfare and the living manifestations of social harmony. On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami on Tuesday, Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform special rituals and worship of Shivavatar Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath in accordance with established rites and lead the Vijay procession departing from Gorakhnath Temple.

Accompanied by the resonating sounds of trumpets, drums and traditional musical instruments, this procession is not only a symbol of Sanatan faith but also conveys a significant message of social unity and harmony across eastern Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday morning (October 20), CM Yogi will perform special worship of Shivavatar Guru Gorakhnath, while in the evening he will lead the traditional Vijayadashami procession departing from Gorakhnath Temple. The procession will conclude at the Mansarovar Ramlila Ground, where the Gorakshpeethadhishwar will worship Lord Shri Ram and perform his coronation.

The Vijay procession organised every year on Vijayadashami by Gorakshpeeth, which strengthens the fabric of social harmony and preserves the spirit of public welfare in its entirety, is unique in its own way. People from every section of society participate in the traditional procession led by the Gorakshpeethadhishwar, and it is also accorded a grand welcome by members of the minority community. The festival of Vijayadashami also provides an opportunity to observe the distinctiveness of Gorakshpeeth and the broad scope of its objectives on a wider scale.

The Vijayadashami procession of Gorakhnath Temple is particularly attractive and distinctive because members of the minority community also stand with flower garlands at a short distance from the main entrance of Gorakhnath Temple for hours in advance to welcome it.

In accordance with the traditions of Gorakshpeeth, this year too, the traditional Vijayadashami procession led by Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath will be taken out with great enthusiasm from Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday evening. On Vijayadashami, the Gorakshpeethadhishwar wears special attire in keeping with the traditions of the Nath sect.

After receiving the blessings of Guru Gorakhnath, the Peethadhishwar will mount his vehicle. Amid the sounds of trumpets, drums and band music, the procession will reach Mansarovar Temple.

Upon reaching there, Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath will offer prayers and perform worship of Devadhidev Mahadev at Mansarovar Temple, which is associated with Gorakshpeeth.

Thereafter, his procession will proceed to the Mansarovar Ramlila Ground. There, he will perform the coronation of Lord Shri Ram during the ongoing Ramlila. Along with this, Lord Shri Ram, Mata Janaki, Lakshman and Hanuman Ji will be worshipped, and aarti will also be performed. Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address the gathering at the Ramlila Ground.

On the day of Vijayadashami, Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath will perform special worship of Guru Gorakhnath in the morning. The idols of all deities within the temple premises will also be worshipped. Thereafter, during the traditional Tilakotsav ceremony to be held at Gorakhnath Temple at midday, the Gorakshpeethadhishwar will bless the devotees.

The Vijayadashami procession will commence at 4 p.m. In the late evening, a traditional community feast will also be organised at Gorakhnath Temple, in which a large number of people from all sections of society, irrespective of economic status or caste distinctions, will participate.