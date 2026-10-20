Gorakhpur: CM Yogi Adityanath Performs Special Vijayadashami Puja At Gorakhnath Temple, Offers Prayers For People's Welfare | X

Gorakhpur, October 20: On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami (Dussehra), Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed special puja and rituals dedicated to Shivavatar Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ji at Gorakhnath Temple.

Dressed in traditional ceremonial attire, CM Yogi followed the age-old traditions of the Gorakshpeeth and performed the prescribed rituals to worship Mahayogi Gorakhnath Ji on Tuesday morning, praying for the welfare of all creation. The special Vijayadashami rituals at the Gorakshpeeth continued for over two hours.

The special puja began at the Shaktipeeth in Gorakhnath Temple, where rituals dedicated to Jagatjanani Adishakti had been underway since Pratipada, the first day of Sharadiya Navratri. After the puja of the Shaktipeeth and praying for the welfare of all, CM Yogi proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum of the main temple of Guru Gorakhnath Ji, accompanied by the temple's chief priest, Yogi Kamalnath, and other saints.

The procession was marked by Vedic chants recited by acharyas of the Sanskrit Vidyapeeth and students trained in the Vedas, accompanied by the resonant sounds of conch shells, damrus, bells and trumpets. There, he performed the special puja of Mahayogi Gorakhnath Ji in accordance with the traditions of the Nath sect. Along with various offerings, he presented the barley shoots grown at the Shaktipeeth, performed the aarti and offered devotional service by ceremonially waving a chavar.

After the puja of Guru Gorakhnath Ji, the Chief Minister performed special rituals at the temple's Akhand Jyoti, all the deities, the idols of eminent figures of the Nath tradition, the Akhand Dhuna, the Yagyashala and Bhim Sarovar. With folded hands, he also circumambulated Mahayogi Gorakhnath Ji and all the deities.

As part of the rituals, the Gorakshpeethadhishwar also visited the samadhi sthals of his revered Guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj, and other saints. He bowed before the statues of his Guru, Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj; his dada-guru, the late Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj; Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Ji Maharaj; and other eminent spiritual figures. He did the puja and sought their blessings.

Throughout the ceremony, the temple complex resonated with devotional fervour as traditional musical instruments associated with the Nath tradition, including the nagfani, conch shells, drums, bells, damrus and trumpets, accompanied by the band, filled the air with their sounds.

During the special Vijayadashami puja, Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath prayed for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the special Vijayadashami rituals at Gorakhnath Temple, CM Yogi Adityanath performed Gau Puja at the temple's cowshed and lovingly fed jaggery to the cows as an offering of devotion. He also affectionately petted the cattle while serving them. At Bhim Sarovar, he fed lai( puffed rice) to the fish.