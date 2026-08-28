Gen Z Issues Become Political Talking Points In Prayagraj As Parties Target Young Voters | X - deepdownanlyz

Prayagraj: Questions raised by Gen Z are increasingly turning into political issues, prompting political parties to reach out to a generation that is emerging as an important vote bank. While some of these young people will vote for the first time, many others have already stirred public debate over education, employment and competitive examinations.

Prayagraj, which attracts an estimated 1.5 to 2 lakh students and young job aspirants from eastern Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Bihar, is emerging as a key testing ground for this new generation of youth politics.

Political focus on young voters

The city's large population of educated and politically aware youngsters has caught the attention of major political parties. The Samajwadi Party was among the first to make a move. Party president Akhilesh Yadav visited Prayagraj on June 29 for a Prabuddh Sammelan, using the programme to gauge the political mood among young people and students.

Congress followed with its outreach. On August 8, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi interacted directly with students and young people in Prayagraj during the 'Students Ki Goonj' programme. The focus was largely on issues concerning students and aspirants preparing for competitive examinations.

Now, the National Democratic Alliance is preparing to step into the arena. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader and Union minister Chirag Paswan is planning to launch his party's Uttar Pradesh campaign from Prayagraj in September through its 'Nav Sankalp Mahasabha' campaign.

Prayagraj as youth politics hub

Political analyst S. Hanumantar Rao sees the developments as a sign of Prayagraj's growing importance in electoral politics. He said the city had historically been an important centre of youth mobilisation and that the voice of young people from Uttar Pradesh had remained significant from the freedom movement to the present day.

Chirag's decision to begin his Uttar Pradesh campaign from Prayagraj is also being viewed as a strategic attempt to connect with Gen Z and young job aspirants. The LJP (Ram Vilas) leader had emerged as a popular face among young voters in Bihar during the last Assembly elections, where his party recorded a strong strike rate.

Since then, Chirag has increasingly spoken about issues affecting young people. His political messaging around employment and opportunities has found resonance among a section of the younger generation, prompting the party to focus on students and job aspirants in Uttar Pradesh.

Parties target student issues

Prayagraj provides a natural base for such an outreach. Thousands of youngsters from different parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states come to the city every year to prepare for government recruitment examinations and other competitive tests.

The responsibility for organising the proposed rally has reportedly been entrusted to Jamui MP Arun Bharti, who has studied from Kendriya Vidyalaya to institutions in Europe. Bharti has also been vocal on issues concerning the younger generation and is expected to play a key role in the party's outreach to Gen Z.

Meanwhile, Left student organisations have also become more active in Prayagraj. Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) were visible during the Gen Z-led mobilisation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The developments have encouraged Left student groups in Prayagraj to step up their activities.

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Education and employment take centre stage

AISA's older leaders are now seeking to inspire new members by focusing on issues that have found support among Gen Z. The organisations are also attempting to strengthen their presence in Allahabad University and the city's student hostels and delegacies by taking up education, employment and examination-related issues.

Allahabad University was once considered a stronghold of AISA and SFI, with members of the organisations even winning student union elections, including the post of president.

With political parties across the spectrum beginning to focus on the city's young population, Prayagraj is gradually emerging as a laboratory for Gen Z politics in Uttar Pradesh. The contest is no longer limited to traditional electoral narratives, with education, employment, competitive examinations and opportunities for young people increasingly finding space in political campaigns.