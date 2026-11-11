Ganga Expressway Tragedy 4 Of Family, Including 2 Children, Killed As Speeding Car Hits Divider In UP's Hardoi | File Pic

Hardoi: A tragic road accident on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district claimed the lives of four members of a family on Wednesday. A speeding car reportedly went out of control and crashed into a road divider near kilometre marker 317 in the Sandi police station area.

The victims were identified as Saurabh Upadhyay, his wife Menaka and their two young sons, Shivom and Vyom. The family originally belonged to Prayagraj and was residing in Noida, where Saurabh ran a software company.

The family was travelling from Noida to Prayagraj to celebrate Chhath Puja when the accident occurred. Saurabh and Menaka died on the spot, while their two children succumbed to their injuries during treatment at nearby medical facilities.

The accident triggered anger among local villagers, who alleged that emergency assistance arrived late despite repeated calls for help. Protesters created a disturbance and overturned a vehicle belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.