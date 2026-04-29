Ganga Expressway Inauguration Boosts Connectivity, Faith Tourism & Development Across Uttar Pradesh | ANI

Lucknow: With the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway, Uttar Pradesh has gained new momentum in development, faith and tourism. Stretching from Meerut to Prayagraj, this expressway is not just a modern transport route but has emerged as a strong spiritual corridor connecting major pilgrimage sites of the state.

The 594-kilometre world-class corridor, realized under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is linking western, central and eastern Uttar Pradesh with high-speed connectivity from Meerut to Prayagraj.

Built at an approximate cost of ₹36,230 crore, the six-lane access-controlled expressway will significantly reduce travel time, making the journey from Meerut to Prayagraj possible in about 6 hours.

This will ease access to religious, cultural, historical and environmental tourism sites, while also accelerating trade, investment, employment and regional development.

Among the regions expected to benefit the most from the Ganga Expressway is Hastinapur in Meerut district. Associated with the Mahabharata era, Hastinapur is also a major pilgrimage site of Jainism. Here, the Yogi government is implementing an integrated tourism development project worth more than ₹15 crore.

Improved road connectivity is expected to increase the number of tourists from Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh and other states. Sites such as Pandeshwar Mahadev Temple, Karna Temple, Ulta Kheda excavation site and Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary will gain a new identity.

The Sambhal region will also receive renewed momentum from this project. Easier access to the developing Kurukshetra pilgrimage site here will further strengthen religious tourism.

The corridor will also greatly benefit sites such as Brajghat Garhmukteshwar in Hapur, Avantika Devi Temple in Bulandshahr, Vasudev Temple in Amroha, Shri Ramchandra Virajman Temple in Badaun and Parshuram Temple in Shahjahanpur. The tourism significance of historical sites like Lakshagriha in Baghpat will also increase.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh, the route connects Vaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Hardoi, Nawabganj eco-tourism area in Unnao, Chamunda Shaktipeeth in Raebareli, Maa Jwala Devi Dham in Pratapgarh and extends up to Prayagraj, thereby linking religious and natural tourism seamlessly. Improved access to sites like the Prayagraj Blackbuck Reserve will also boost eco-tourism.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh stated, the commencement of the Ganga Expressway will make travel between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh easier. This expressway will also energize eco-tourism destinations around the Jain circuit, Mahabharat circuit and the ‘Kalki Dham’ Sambhal route.

He said, the Ganga Expressway is no longer just a road, it is the manifestation of a dream. The distance between Meerut and Prayagraj is expected to reduce from 10-12 hours to just about 5 hours.

The expressway will begin from Meerut and pass through Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli and Pratapgarh before culminating in Prayagraj.