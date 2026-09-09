From Water Scarcity To Smart Farming: Gangawali Pilot Project Brings Israel-Inspired Solutions To Bundelkhand In UP | X

Lucknow, 09 September: Amid the water crisis and limited water resources in Bundelkhand, the Yogi Government is advancing the India-Israel Bundelkhand Water Project to promote water conservation, irrigation efficiency, and modern agricultural technology.

Several important works have already been completed under the mini pilot project being implemented at a cost of about ₹19.1 crore in Gangawali village of Baragaon development block in Jhansi. Major works including earthwork and geomembrane lining of the reservoir, installation of a solar pump, intake pipe and intake well from the canal to the reservoir, and PUF panel-based buildings have been completed. In the next phase, works related to micro-irrigation, greenhouses, irrigation automation, and farmer training will be taken forward.

Dr. Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, Special Secretary, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, and Director, Ground Water Department, said that the objective of this initiative of the Yogi Government is to develop a model suited to the local water availability and agricultural conditions of Bundelkhand, in which available water can be utilized in the maximum and most scientific manner. The project integrates water conservation, water storage, solar energy, micro-irrigation, modern agricultural technologies, and farmer training. Under it, reservoirs, systems for bringing water from canals, pipelines, solar pumps, drip and sprinkler systems, natural STPs, agricultural machinery, and modern farming facilities are being developed. Its objective is to provide farmers with a practical model for better irrigation and farming using limited water resources.

The progress of the project in Gangawali has now started becoming visible on the ground. Demarcation and fencing of the reservoir area have been completed. Earthwork and geomembrane lining of the reservoir have also been completed. Along with the completion of PUF panel-based buildings, CCTV arrangements have also been installed there. In addition, a solar pump has been installed. Construction of the intake pipe from the canal to the reservoir and the intake well in the reservoir has also been completed. A natural STP has been constructed to prevent wastewater coming from the village from reaching the reservoir and to treat it. Road construction work around the reservoir is currently in progress.

Under the mini pilot project, demonstration of modern agricultural activities is proposed over an area of about 8.5 hectares. In the next phase, drip- and sprinkler-based micro-irrigation systems will be installed and made operational. Along with this, greenhouses, tunnels, pipelines, and the irrigation automation-SCADA system will also be made operational.

This will provide farmers an opportunity to understand how much water should be supplied according to crop requirements and how better production can be achieved with less water. The project will also evaluate the results of these technologies on parameters such as water consumption, irrigation efficiency, crop production, cost, and water productivity.

The project emphasizes not only creating infrastructure but also connecting farmers with modern technologies. Under the proposed training programme, a total of 72 practical training sessions will be organized. Provision has been made for the participation of about 100 farmers in each session. Farmers will be trained in water budgeting, fertigation, crop planning, irrigation operations, and the use of agricultural machinery. This will enable farmers to determine crop areas based on available water and manage irrigation more effectively.

Dr. Rajesh Kumar Prajapati stated that preparations are also underway to implement the learnings from the mini pilot project being developed in Gangawali over a larger area. In the next phase, a detailed demonstration project has been proposed in 24 other villages located downstream of the Pahuj Canal in Baragaon development block. This will create a pathway for extending the useful technologies proven successful in Gangawali to other villages.

Anupam, Executive Engineer and Personal Assistant Director, Ground Water Department, said that a target has been set to complete the current phase of construction and implementation of the project by 31 December 2026. Thereafter, it is proposed to operate the project until June 2029 along with operation and maintenance activities. The expanded demonstration and farmer training programme is proposed to run from October 2026 to May 2029.