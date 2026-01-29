From Waste To Wisdom: A Park Teaching The Constitution Through Play | Representational Photo

Lucknow: Understanding the Constitution will no longer be limited to textbooks. At the Baraut Municipal Council campus in Baghpat, a unique Constitution Park has been developed where children can learn constitutional values through play, young citizens can better understand their duties, and the general public is encouraged to adopt a healthy lifestyle while becoming responsible citizens. Constructed using recycled waste, the park brings the idea of “Waste to Wealth” to life and sets a pioneering example for the nation.

This park is not merely a green space or a place for walks; it has been developed as an open classroom and a street library. The core constitutional ideals of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity are presented through symbols, boards, and structures in a way that people of all age groups can easily relate to. For children, the park has become an enjoyable learning space where education turns into an experience rather than a burden.

The most striking feature of the Constitution Park is the massive 600 kilogram replica of the Constitution. Measuring 11 feet in height and 14 feet in width, this structure is not only grand in size but also powerful in its message.

A replica of the Preamble to the Constitution has been installed at the Baraut Municipal Council, and its inauguration was carried out by Minister of State K.P. Malik and District Magistrate Asmita Lal.

Constructed entirely from recycled material, the replica stands as a strong example of environmental conservation and responsible development, demonstrating how waste can become a medium of innovation and meaningful messaging.

District Magistrate Asmita Lal stated that the charkha of Mahatma Gandhi installed in the park brings to life the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the Swadeshi movement.

Meanwhile, the water kiosk developed on the theme of Baghpat’s ancient name, 'Vyaghraprastha, reflects a deep connection with local culture and history. In a rapidly changing urban environment, the park delivers a powerful message of staying rooted in one’s heritage.

The Constitution Park features boards on citizens’ rights and duties, a book point, library facilities and spaces for health-related activities. Visitors here become not only physically active but also mentally and intellectually enriched. This holistic approach has made the park increasingly popular among children, youth and senior citizens alike.

According to District Magistrate Asmita Lal, the Constitution Park in Baghpat promotes better health while also educating citizens about their rights and duties. This initiative reflects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of integrating development with values, modernity with the Constitution and health with social responsibility. Today, the Constitution Park is not just an identity of Baghpat, but has emerged as an inspiring model for the entire country.