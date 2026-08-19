From Textbooks To Visual Learning: Yogi Govt Brings Videos & Animation To UP Classrooms | x

Lucknow: The Yogi government is integrating technology into secondary education with the aim of taking difficult subjects beyond the pages of textbooks and delivering them to students through videos, animation and visual content. In line with this vision, an educational video production workshop on various subjects for students of Classes 9 to 12 was held on Wednesday at the meeting hall of the State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET), Uttar Pradesh.

The objective of the initiative is to combine teachers’ subject expertise with digital technology to create quality content that can make complex concepts simple, engaging and easy for students to understand.

Eighteen lecturers and assistant teachers from various secondary schools in the Lucknow division participated in the workshop. The workshop, held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., was inaugurated by SIET Director Dr. Mukesh Chandra. Additional Director, Vocational Education, Surendra Tiwari, and Administrative Officer of the State Institute of Educational Technology Ajit Kumar Singh, along with other officials, were present on the occasion.

The Yogi government is working to create an effective convergence of teachers’ subject expertise and modern technology in secondary education.

Digital resources such as educational videos will provide students of Classes 9 to 12 with additional opportunities to learn difficult subjects at their own pace and according to their level of understanding.

The initiative is an important step towards making technology not a substitute for education, but a powerful medium for better teacher training and effective teaching.

During the workshop, experiences from educational videos prepared by the Basic and Secondary Education Department during the COVID-19 pandemic were shared. It was explained that videos, reels, animation and bullet points can be effectively used within a short period to simplify difficult subjects and concepts for students. Building on this experience, emphasis was placed on developing quality digital learning content subject-wise.

The workshop discussed the possibilities of developing educational videos on subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Psychology, Economics and Mathematics. Teachers were guided on combining their subject expertise with digital technology to develop content according to students’ class levels and learning needs. This will help explain difficult concepts through visual media and make the learning process more effective.

SCERT lecturer Kamal Kishore shared guidelines related to the structure and production of educational videos. Participants were then introduced to the technical aspects of content selection, presentation and video production.

At the conclusion of the workshop, SIET Director Dr. Mukesh Chandra shared the future course of action with the participants.