 From Safe Mobility To Self-Reliance: Trainer Didi & 60 Women Drive Prosperity Under CM Yogi’s Vision
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's | ANI

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, women’s empowerment has moved beyond slogans to become a lived reality. Inspired by the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mansha Devi of Gorakhpur has transformed her own life while creating dignified livelihoods for over 60 women.

After joining a self-help group, she achieved financial independence within a year and emerged as a successful entrepreneur. Her inspiring journey has now earned her an invitation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on January 26.

Once struggling with limited income, Mansha Devi found a new direction through the Safe Mobility programme. Today, she works fearlessly as an e-rickshaw trainer, driving day and night and equipping other women with skills, confidence, and self-belief. Her monthly income has risen to ₹20,000–30,000, translating into an annual earning of nearly ₹2.5–3 lakh.

The Safe Mobility initiative is being implemented under the State Rural Livelihoods Mission, guided by Mission Director Deepa Ranjan, in collaboration with Development Alternatives.

Mansha Devi has trained 60 women across Gorakhpur district, including the Brahmapur block, in driving, licensing, and entrepreneurship.

Backed by government schemes and a safer transport ecosystem, these women are now confidently driving e-rickshaws and supporting their families with stable incomes. From earning nothing at one point, Mansha Devi now makes ₹800–1,000 a day and continues to train women from her village and beyond, steadily expanding the network.

article-image

Financial assistance of ₹1.25 lakh under the Mudra Yojana and an additional ₹1 lakh from the block level played a crucial role in strengthening her initiative.

Today, the 60 women associated with her are independently earning and moving freely in a secure environment.

Mansha Devi’s journey, from a self-help group member to an e-rickshaw trainer and mentor, stands as a powerful example of how focused policies, skill development, and opportunity can enable rural women to uplift themselves and their communities together.

