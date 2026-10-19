From Moscow To Ayodhya, Russian Artists Celebrate 'Russia's Ram' Genadi Pechnikov's Birth Centenary | X

Lucknow, October 19: Moscow is now discussing the development work undertaken in Ayodhya under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. At a ceremony in Moscow marking the 100th birth anniversary of Genadi Mikhailovich Pechnikov, the Soviet theatre actor popularly known as ‘Russia’s Ram’, Russian artists and intellectuals praised Ayodhya’s development and the organization of Ramlila.

The artists said that just as Ayodhya lights up on Diwali, they also want to offer a glimpse of Indian culture in Moscow through the Leela of Lord Ram. The ceremony also featured Ramlila performances by Indian and Russian artists. On the occasion, speakers recalled Lord Ram's ideals, the concept of Ramrajya, and Pechnikov’s contribution to strengthening cultural relations between India and Russia.

At the ceremony held in Moscow, Alla Leonidovna, director of children’s theatre, praised the development works undertaken in Ayodhya under the leadership of CM Yogi in Uttar Pradesh. She stated, “CM Yogi has improved Ayodhya through Ramlila and other development works. Now, people in Russia also have the opportunity to understand the concept of Ramrajya through the Leela of Lord Ram. Ramlila is not merely a religious event, but also a medium to convey the life and ideals of Lord Ram to people.”

Recalling the contributions of her father, ‘Russia’s Ram’ Genadi Mikhailovich Pechnikov, his daughter Tatyana Pechnikov stated, “Through his acting, he gave a new dimension to the friendship between India and Russia. By playing the role of Lord Ram, he introduced Russian society to Indian culture and traditions.” Referring to the changes in UP, Tatyana added, “Ayodhya’s grandeur has increased further since Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister.” She stated that her father’s performances played an important role in strengthening cultural relations between the two countries.

Vitaly Evgenievich Dashinsky, Vice-Chancellor of the Ershov Theatre Institute in Moscow, said that Genadi Mikhailovich Pechnikov introduced Russians to Lord Ram and the concept of Ramrajya. Through his performances, he conveyed Lord Ram's ideals to Russian society. His contribution extended beyond theatre; he also strengthened cultural ties between India and Russia. Today, on his 100th birth anniversary, artists from both countries and members of the Indian community are remembering him.

Alexandra Koneva, rector of Ershov Theatre Institute, Moscow, stated, “Life of Lord Ram teaches us the art of living. His ideals continue to show society the right direction even today.” She added that presenting Lord Ram's life and character through theatre is an important way to introduce the younger generation to his thoughts and ideals.

Dr. Rameshwar Singh, producer and director of the Ramlila organized in Moscow, said Genadi Mikhailovich Pechnikov was a renowned Soviet theatre actor. By playing Lord Ram, he helped popularize Indian culture and the Ramayana tradition in Russia. For this reason, he became known as ‘Russia’s Ram’. At the ceremony in Moscow marking his birth centenary, people remembered his acting and his contributions to cultural relations between India and Russia. The participation of Russian artists and the Indian diaspora at the ceremony highlighted the cultural ties between the two countries.