From Job Seekers To Job Creators: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Modi Govt’s Push For Youth, Jobs, Skills & Entrepreneurship | X

Siddharthnagar: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's youth are becoming "job creators" instead of "job seekers." He remarked, “Today, young people have ample opportunities for education, employment and advancement. Initiatives of the Central Government such as PM Startup Yojana, Digital India, PM Internship and Mission Rozgar are creating new opportunities for youth. More than 17 crore people have received jobs and employment in the country over the past 12 years. Special emphasis is being placed on skill development to prepare youth in accordance with the changing economy and the needs of industries. Around 17,000 Skill Development Centres and more than 15,000 ITIs are functioning across the country. Through these institutions, youth are being prepared not only for employment but also for entrepreneurship.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing a public gathering on Sunday after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 107 development projects worth more than Rs 311 crore in Dumariyaganj and Bansi Assembly constituencies of Siddharthnagar. During the event, he distributed certificates to beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes. The Chief Minister also visited the exhibition set up at the venue.

The Chief Minister said that the country has made remarkable progress in the field of medical education as well. He stated, "In 2014, there were 431 medical colleges in the country, and their number has now increased to 818. Similarly, the number of IITs has increased from 16 to 23 and the number of IIMs from 13 to 22. Before 2014, there were around 51,000 MBBS seats in the country, which have now increased to nearly 1.28 lakh. The number of medical PG seats has also increased significantly. This has opened new avenues in medical education and healthcare careers for young people. Owing to the schemes of the Central Government and the development works carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, around 25 crore people have come out of poverty and are living dignified lives. Congress ruled the country for 55-60 years, but why did such a large-scale transformation not take place in the lives of the poor and women during that period? Today, the country's youth are not only getting opportunities but are also developing the ability to create opportunities."

CM Yogi remarked, "India's image has changed rapidly over the past 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The India that was once considered backward, poor and weak by the world today stands tall before its adversaries, and the world is looking towards us. During the long rule of Congress, the country suffered from corruption and policy paralysis. Under Modi Ji's leadership, India has become one of the world's major economies. A strong startup ecosystem has been developed. There has been unprecedented growth in the number of IITs, medical colleges and higher educational institutions. India is emerging as a major destination for investment globally."

Referring to the schemes and programmes being implemented for youth in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said, “The state government is providing facilities to students preparing for competitive examinations through the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana. Virtual and physical classes are being arranged in colleges and universities for preparation for UPSC, UPPSC, NEET, JEE and other competitive examinations. These classes will also be conducted by officers and experts who have themselves cleared competitive examinations. Doctors and engineers will also share their experiences with the youth. Arrangements are being made in ITIs and polytechnic institutions for training related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. Students pursuing graduation are being provided tablets and smartphones. Through government schemes and digital resources, youth will be able to access information related to education and employment.”

The Chief Minister informed, “The government is paying special attention to the education and safety of daughters. Opportunities are being provided even to daughters from poor families to move forward. No family now needs to worry about the safety of their daughters. For criminals, the path leads to jail. The government is delivering free ration to poor households. Earlier, many districts of Purvanchal faced serious challenges due to disease and malnutrition among poor families. Today, there has been a major improvement owing to healthcare facilities and government schemes."

Taking on Congress and SP, CM Yogi said, “Congress had the opportunity to govern the country for a long period and SP got the opportunity to form the government in Uttar Pradesh four times. What did these two parties do for the youth that would inspire young people to associate with them? They created a crisis of identity for the youth of the state. Before 2017, a young person from Uttar Pradesh avoided revealing his identity outside the state. During the SP government, mafias enjoyed protection in every district. Their influence extended to police stations and tehsils. Land mafias were active in grabbing land, and the parallel rule of criminals had become the identity of the state."

Targeting Congress and SP, CM Yogi stated, "These parties are not giving up negative politics. Efforts to divide society in the name of caste, region and language continue. The very reasons that led to the country's subjugation are once again being promoted by Congress and SP leaders."

Recalling the First War of Independence of 1857 and the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Dhan Singh Kotwal, Rani Lakshmibai, Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh and Ashfaqullah Khan, he said that the younger generation should understand and appreciate the sacrifices of these great revolutionaries and accord the highest priority to national interest.

The Chief Minister said, “August 9 holds immense importance in history. On this day in 1925, revolutionaries seized the British government's treasury while it was being transported by train at Kakori. The money was used to strengthen the struggle for independence. Revolutionaries such as Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh, Ashfaqullah Khan, Chandrashekhar Azad, Rajendra Lahiri and Sachindra Nath Bakshi sacrificed everything for the country's freedom. The British called this incident a 'robbery.' Prime Minister Modi honoured this historic event by giving it the name 'Kakori Train Action.' Those who remained in power for a long time after Independence did not give due respect to our great revolutionaries. Attempts were made to forget great freedom fighters such as Sukhdev, Rajguru and Veer Savarkar. There was a tendency to name numerous government institutions and schemes after a single family."

CM Yogi remarked, "The SP government did not allow the Kanwar Yatra to be taken out. After the BJP government was formed, it was decided that the Kanwar Yatra would not be stopped and that complete security would be provided to Shiva devotees. Today, flower petals are being showered on Kanwar pilgrims from helicopters. A large number of Kanwar pilgrims are travelling peacefully between Meerut and Haridwar. This is the changed image of Uttar Pradesh, where faith, security and development are progressing together. Earlier, riots and disturbances were frequent in the state, but not a single riot has taken place in Uttar Pradesh over the last nine years. The safety of daughters and traders remains the highest priority."

CM Yogi stated, “The state government has worked rapidly towards the goal of 'One District, One Medical College.’ A medical college has been completed in Siddharthnagar and is operational. Over the last nine years, 83 medical colleges have been established in Uttar Pradesh. If there is political will, major development works are possible. The government has strengthened healthcare facilities so that people in districts such as Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar and Basti in Purvanchal can receive better medical services."

Referring to Siddharthnagar's Kala Namak rice, the Chief Minister said that its demand has increased rapidly. He informed, "The market price of one kilogram of Kala Namak rice is reaching around Rs 200, and supply is unable to keep pace with demand. Approval has been granted for a large facilitation centre for this purpose. Tourism and spiritual development associated with Lord Buddha in Kapilvastu are also being promoted. Funds have been sanctioned for the construction of a Vipassana Centre there."

The Chief Minister said, "Before 2017, the condition of basic and secondary education in the state was poor. During SP rule, cheating was encouraged. At that time, cheating had virtually been made a 'birthright.' This limited opportunities for the youth of the state to progress. Whenever government recruitment was announced, a syndicate of extortion and corruption became active in the recruitment process. Today, government jobs are being provided to youth through a transparent process. Over the past nine years, more than 9 lakh youth have been given government jobs in the state."

CM Yogi said that the state government has made budgetary provisions for various sections of society, including youth, women, the poor, farmers, Anganwadi workers, village chowkidars, cooks and ration dealers. He said that everyone should become part of the campaign of development and nation-building to fulfil the dreams of revolutionaries and freedom fighters. He appealed to the people of the state to join the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and hoist the Tricolour at their homes on the occasion of Independence Day. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Siddharthnagar, Itwa, Kapilvastu and Shohratgarh and extended advance greetings on Independence Day.

On this occasion, BJP MP from Dumariyaganj Jagdambika Pal, MLA Jai Pratap Singh, MLA Vinay Verma, MLA Shyam Dhani Rahi, Legislative Council Member Subhash Yaduvansh, Dhruv Kumar Tripathi, Siddharthnagar Zila Panchayat Administrator Sheetal Singh, BJP District President Deepak Maurya, OBC Morcha Regional President Shivnath Chaudhary and other office-bearers were present.