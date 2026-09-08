From Homemaker to Business Owner: UP Scheme Empowers Amethi Woman Entrepreneur | X

Lucknow/Amethi, September 08: Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the Uttar Pradesh government is running various self-employment schemes to make youth and women self-reliant. Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan is one such ambitious scheme, providing financial assistance to youth and women to establish their own enterprises. Archana Tripathi, a resident of Ward No. 08, Pure Bhawani Baksh, in the Musafirkhana Nagar Panchayat area of Amethi district, is an inspiring example. Once a homemaker, Archana established ‘Archana Beauty Parlor’ with financial assistance under the scheme and is now building her identity as a successful entrepreneur.

Archana says that she learned about the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan through the bank. At the time, she was a homemaker and wanted to start her own business, but a lack of financial resources was her biggest challenge. Because of the family’s limited income, it was hard to arrange the capital needed for the business. In such a situation, she learned about the scheme and decided to apply.

Archana received a loan of Rs 2.12 lakh through the bank in January 2025. With this financial assistance, she started ‘Archana Beauty Parlor ’. She says the scheme boosted her confidence and helped her turn her dreams into reality. What was once merely a wish has now become a successful business.

Today, Archana’s beauty parlor has established its identity in the area. She is earning Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month from this business. Archana says her family has 6 members, and since starting the business, their financial condition has improved. She now contributes significantly to the family’s responsibilities and leads a self-reliant life.

Archana says that she wants to expand her business further in the future so that she can provide better services to more people. She believes that if women receive the right opportunities, guidance, and financial assistance, they too can become successful entrepreneurs. She also encourages other women to adopt self-employment and become self-reliant.

Archana Tripathi's success proves that the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is strengthening a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh by empowering women economically. Today, Archana’s success is also inspiring other women in the area.