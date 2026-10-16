From Confidence To Self-Reliance: 1.29 Lakh Girls In UP Receive Self-Esteem Training | X @KasturbaU

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has undertaken an important initiative to boost girls' confidence, build self-respect, and raise awareness about healthcare services. A total of 1,29,227 girls from primary, upper primary, and composite schools, as well as Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the state, participated in training under the Self-Esteem Program. Under the program, students received information on self-respect and personality development, along with practical guidance on accessing healthcare services at government hospitals.

As part of the efforts being undertaken under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to promote girls' education and overall development, this program is an important step towards equipping students with practical, life-related knowledge. Under the direction of Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Basic Education, departmental activities are emphasizing girls' awareness of their health and personal needs alongside their education.

The core objective of the Self-Esteem Program is to encourage self-respect among girls and motivate them to recognize their abilities. Through the training, students were familiarised with the importance of maintaining a positive attitude towards themselves and moving forward in daily life with confidence. Such activities give girls an opportunity to become aware not only of academic knowledge but also of the practical requirements of everyday life.

An important feature of the program was familiarising girls with how government hospitals function. During hospital visits, students learned about obtaining registration slips, consulting the concerned doctor, and undergoing various medical examinations.

Through this activity, girls learned how to register at a government hospital when they need healthcare, consult a doctor, and understand how medical tests are conducted. This practical knowledge of healthcare services can help students understand how to access available medical facilities when needed.

The participation of 1,29,227 girls from various types of schools across the state reflects the program's wide reach. By including students from primary, upper primary, and composite schools, along with KGBVs, the training reached different educational levels. Such initiatives, which promote self-respect, health awareness, and practical life skills among girls, help connect education to everyday life.

Through self-esteem training and hospital visits, students had the opportunity to develop a positive attitude towards themselves and understand the procedures involved in accessing healthcare services. This initiative is a useful step toward personality development and raising girls' awareness.