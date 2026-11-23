From Classroom Memories To Air Force Heights: Ashutosh Dixit's Emotional Reunion With 'Principal Ma'am' At Lucknow School | File Pic

Lucknow: A visit to his former school turned into an emotional journey down memory lane for Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, as meeting his ‘Principal Ma’am’ brought back memories of his childhood, school days and the values that shaped his journey to the highest ranks of the Indian Air Force.

During his visit to City Montessori School (CMS) in Lucknow, the Air Force Chief interacted with students at the science exhibition and revisited the institution where he had spent some of his formative years. The moment he met his former principal, memories of his school life resurfaced, making the occasion deeply personal and emotional.

Dixit recalled how his school had instilled in him the spirit of discipline, dedication, selfless service and the belief in contributing to something greater than oneself. He acknowledged that the values learnt during his formative years played an important role in shaping his personality and inspiring his decision to join the armed forces.

The interaction was not merely an official school visit but a reunion with the people and memories that had laid the foundation of his life's journey. As he connected with his former teachers and revisited the institution, the Air Force Chief's emotions reflected the enduring bond between a student and his alma mater.

Addressing students, Dixit encouraged them to dream big, remain curious and never stop learning. He said the thinking and vision of the younger generation would determine India's future, urging students to embrace science, technology, innovation and human values.

His visit offered students a powerful lesson beyond textbooks—that success may take a person to the highest positions, but the memories, teachers and values of one's school days remain deeply rooted in the heart.