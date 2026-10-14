Former President Ram Nath Kovind Praises CM Yogi Adityanath Govt's Development Push At Autobiography Launch In Lucknow | X

Lucknow, October 14: Former President Ram Nath Kovind praised the efforts in Uttar Pradesh in development, law and order, and good governance under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. He said, "The state had gained fresh momentum after the government was formed under Yogi Adityanath's leadership in 2017. The Chief Minister has resolved to make Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy and has given unprecedented momentum to efforts to transform the state into an Uttam Pradesh, in line with the dreams of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

He expressed confidence that the development schemes being implemented in the state would extend opportunities for employment, education and economic progress to all sections of society.

The former Prime Minister was addressing the release ceremony of the Hindi edition of his autobiography, ‘Bharatiya Ganatantra Ki Vijaygatha, Mera Jeevan, Mera Sangharsh’. He stated, "Major infrastructure projects such as expressways, airports and metro systems under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership have made travel between different regions of the state easier. Through the effective implementation of government schemes, efforts are being made to ensure that the benefits of development reach rural families and the last person in society, in keeping with the spirit of Antyodaya."

Sharing memories of his childhood, Ram Nath Kovind said that his house in the village of Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat was extremely modest, and water used to leak through the roof during the rainy season. After being elected President in 2017, he thought of those families who still dream of a better future. Through the efforts of the Modi government at the Center and the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, poor families have not only received pucca houses but have also gained dignity and security. Only those who have lived under a leaking roof can truly understand the importance of a pucca house.

The former President said that, understanding the importance of education, his father had prioritized his sons' education over retaining the family's agricultural land. He inherited life values such as honesty, compassion, generosity and a sense of justice from his father. His journey from Paraunkh to Rashtrapati Bhavan was not merely a personal achievement, but a triumph of the Indian Republic, the ideals of the Constitution and the aspirations of crores of Indians. In Indian democracy, even a person from an ordinary family can reach the highest office through merit and hard work. Under this very system, Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, and he himself had the opportunity to reach the office of President.

Ram Nath Kovind stated, "Uttar Pradesh is the land of Prabhu Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Lord Buddha, Mahavir, Sant Kabir and Sant Ravidas. The 2025 Prayagraj Mahakumbh introduced the world to the immense power of India's spiritual consciousness, faith, and social harmony. India's ancient traditions continue to possess the ability to unite crores of people."

The former President called on the youth of Uttar Pradesh to participate actively in politics, governance, administration, and public life. He said that participation in democracy should not remain limited to voting. For good governance, honest, capable, and sensitive people must come forward in politics.

He urged young people to serve the nation and conveyed the message that they should never give up.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak felicitated former President Ram Nath Kovind and said, "Even after attaining the highest constitutional office in the country, he had retained his simple and approachable nature. The voice of the poor, the aggrieved and the deprived had remained an integral part of his personality and working style. There are very few people in society who not only understand the problems of deprived sections but also strive to find solutions for them on the ground."

He stated, "During his tenure as a Member of Parliament, Ram Nath Kovind consistently raised the voice of the aggrieved and the deprived. As Governor of Bihar, too, he left an indelible impression through his simplicity and working style. His contributions as President will hold an important place in the history of the Indian Republic. His role as Chairman of the committee constituted on the subject of ‘One Nation, One Election’ is also noteworthy."

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Public life is the most challenging field, involving great responsibility while also bringing wide recognition. No matter how high a person's position may be, they must maintain integrity and remain free from arrogance. Ram Nath Kovind's life demonstrates that a person can preserve their fundamental values, upbringing, and simplicity even after attaining the highest constitutional office. He has known Ram Nath Kovind since the time when Kovind was a Rajya Sabha member, and he himself was serving as General Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh BJP."

He further added that Ram Nath Kovind also discharged his responsibilities as Governor of Bihar and President of the country. After becoming President, he visited his hometown of Kanpur and touched the feet of his teacher, demonstrating his commitment to his values and upbringing. Even after becoming the country's first citizen, he maintained warm relationships with his old colleagues and acquaintances. His behavior showed no distance or arrogance arising from his position.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana praised former President Ram Nath Kovind's personality and life journey, saying, "There is no constitutional office higher than that of the President in a democracy, yet he remained grounded even after reaching such heights. His life is an inspiring example of simplicity, humility, firm determination, and warm connections with ordinary people."

He said many memories associated with him reflect the simplicity and sensitivity of his personality. I want Ram Nath Kovind's book to reach all members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly so that they, too, can learn about his life, struggles and experiences. For this purpose, he asked the former President to provide 500 copies of the book for Assembly members and said he would personally pay the full cost.