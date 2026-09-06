Five Killed, Several Injured As Truck Collides With Tempo In Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal | X

Sambhal, Sept 6: Five persons, including two children, were killed and several injured after a truck collided with a tempo in Sambhal district on Sunday morning, police said.

Collision leaves five dead

The accident took place near the Bamnetta village on the Moradabad-Agra National Highway under the Bahjoi police station area, officials said.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Chandausi, Sambhal and Moradabad for treatment, they said.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Vikas Chandra Tripathi told PTI that the tempo was travelling on the Bahjoi-Chandausi road when another vehicle came in front of it, causing the driver to lose balance and collide with the oncoming truck.

#WATCH | Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh | Police Superintendent Vikas Chandra Tripathi says, "Some people were traveling in an auto-rickshaw on the Bahjoi-Chandausi Road when a truck was approaching from the opposite direction. Due to a vehicle coming in front of the auto-rickshaw, it… pic.twitter.com/FNoLqfyl9t — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

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Police begin investigation

"Police immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. We received information from the hospital about the deaths of four people. The matter is being examined, and legal action will be taken based on the findings," Tripathi said.

The deceased -- all of whom were in the tempo -- were identified as Ruvaid (30), Sarvadhya (four months), Dhruv (6), tempo driver Saudaon Singh (40) and one unidentified person, police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, while police are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision.

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CM announces assistance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.

The chief minister also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)