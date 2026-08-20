Emerging Uttar Pradesh: The New Axis Of Global Investment | File photo

Once considered a marginal player on the country’s industrial map, Uttar Pradesh is today becoming the first choice for global investors, and there is nothing surprising about it. Because this state, with its vast population of 25 crore, is now being recognised not merely on the basis of its population, but for its modern infrastructure, strong law and order, and a clear roadmap to becoming a one trillion dollar economy. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s successful visit to Japan and the currently ongoing 'UP-Japan Investment Summit 2026' have proved that Uttar Pradesh has fully prepared itself to welcome global capital and technology.

Foundation of trust and strategic partnership

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Japan in February 2026 transformed the historic and cultural ties between Uttar Pradesh and Japan into a new economic dimension. During the Tokyo Roadshow, the Chief Minister presented the state’s Make-in-UP vision after meeting Japanese industrialists and technology giants. During this, MoUs worth around ₹1 lakh crore were signed with Japanese companies, while investment proposals worth more than ₹1.5 lakh crore were received. Leading Japanese companies such as Kubota, Spark Minda, Toyo Denso and Nagase expressed their commitment to invest in the agricultural machinery, automation, robotics and semiconductor sectors. An agreement was reached to establish a 'Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence' in collaboration with Yamanashi University, with the cooperation of IIT Kanpur, IIT BHU and HBTU. For the convenience of Japanese investors, the Uttar Pradesh government is developing a special 'Japan City' on 500 acres of land in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area near Noida International Airport (Jewar). This integrated industrial township will function as a plug-and-play platform for Japanese companies and their suppliers.

How did Uttar Pradesh become a 'hub' of global investment?

Following the success of the Japan visit, the 'UP-Japan Investment Summit 2026' (18-23 August), being organised in Delhi-NCR, is working to bring business relations between the two sides onto the ground. More than 200 top Japanese representatives, CEOs and policymakers are participating in it. This economic transformation of Uttar Pradesh did not happen overnight. Behind it are visionary policies, connectivity and a better governance model. The 'Zero Tolerance'-based law and order policy has eliminated the fear of criminals in the state and given investors confidence in their security. Steps such as the single-window portal 'Nivesh Mitra', sector-specific policies, and exemptions from several NOCs for MSME units for up to 1000 days have completely eliminated red-tapism in the state.

World-class expressways and logistics connectivity

60% of the country’s total expressway network is now in UP. 17 operational/proposed domestic airports, 5 international airports, the country’s largest rail network, the junction of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors, and the country’s first inland waterway (Varanasi) make UP a strong logistics powerhouse. This is why UP today has the base for 55 percent of India’s mobile manufacturing and 60 percent of electronic component production. More than 96 lakh MSME units and a vast young workforce provide Japanese investors with a complete ecosystem, from manufacturing to consumption.

Decisive in the One Trillion Dollar Economy

Leaving behind the tag of a 'BIMARU' state, Uttar Pradesh has today emerged as the biggest growth engine of India’s development. Over the past 9 years, the state’s budget, GSDP and per capita income have almost tripled. The relationship between Japan and Uttar Pradesh is not merely economic, but also cultural and rooted in Buddhist heritage. By developing the places associated with the life of Lord Buddha, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti and Kapilvastu, as the 'Buddha Circuit', the state has forged an intimate emotional connection with Japanese tourists and spiritual investors.

This is not merely the arrival of investment. It is a historic confluence of Japanese technology and precision with the scale and speed of UP. Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated today that, on the strength of a stable government, transparent policies, modern infrastructure and a secure environment, any region can be established as a leading economic destination in the world. In the coming days, it would not be surprising if delegations from other leading industrial countries of the world are also seen visiting Uttar Pradesh.