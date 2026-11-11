Dr Tariq Qamar Receives 'Nishan-e-Iqbal' Award For Excellence In Poetry & Literature In UP's Nagina | File Pic

Nagina: Internationally acclaimed poet, writer and intellectual Dr Tariq Qamar has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Nishan-e-Iqbal’ award by the Qaumi Ittehad Trust (National Unity Trust), Nagina, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to literature and academic scholarship.

The award was presented at a distinguished literary ceremony held at Gulistan-e-Shahid by Mr Bahjat Ayub Zanjani, who travelled from Jeddah, along with renowned poet and scholar Mr Tayyab Azad. Dr Qamar was also presented with a citation acknowledging his literary and academic achievements.

Addressing the gathering, eminent intellectual Mr Parvez Adil Mahi described the honour as recognition of the finest poetic and literary values of contemporary times. The programme was conducted by renowned poet Mr Baharuddin Shamsi, who highlighted Dr Qamar’s academic accomplishments, including his PhD and D.Litt. degrees. Shamsi also noted that Dr Qamar has authored twelve books, including four poetry collections, while doctoral research has already been completed on his poetic works.