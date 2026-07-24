"Do Not Worry; Effective Action Will Be Taken On Everyone's Grievances: CM Yogi" | File photo

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple on Friday morning, the second consecutive day of his stay in Gorakhpur. During the Janata Darshan, he met people and listened to their grievances. On the occasion, assuring those who had come with complaints and problems, the Chief Minister said, "Do not worry, effective action will be taken on everyone's problems." He directed the officials present at the Janata Darshan to ensure that the complaints received there are resolved and the problems addressed promptly.

During the Janata Darshan, CM Yogi met around 150 people. The Chief Minister personally went to those seated on chairs outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, listened to their grievances one by one, and received their applications. He issued necessary directions to the officials standing nearby to resolve their problems. Referring the applications related to various matters to the concerned administrative and police officials, he directed that every case should be resolved impartially and within the stipulated time.

On complaints related to crime and forcible encroachment of land, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed police officials to take strict action. On applications seeking financial assistance for medical treatment, he instructed that the process of obtaining cost estimates from hospitals be completed expeditiously. The Chief Minister assured the people, "As soon as the estimate is received, the government will immediately provide the funds."

Some women had come to the Janata Darshan with their children. The Chief Minister affectionately interacted with the children and blessed them while giving them chocolates.

During his stay at Gorakhnath Temple, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the temple's gaushala on Friday morning and performed goseva. While touring the gaushala, CM Yogi called out to some of the cattle by their names. His voice was familiar to them. Hearing his affectionate call, the cattle came running towards him. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gently patted them on their foreheads, showered them with affection, and fed them jaggery with his own hands. He also fed jaggery to the other cows and Nandi in the gaushala with his own hands. He also issued necessary instructions to the gaushala workers regarding the care of the cattle.