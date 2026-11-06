Diwali Gambling Link Suspected As UP STF Busts Fake Currency Printing Racket In Shravasti, 3 Arrested | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh STF has busted an alleged counterfeit currency racket in Shravasti, arresting three men accused of printing fake notes to circulate them among gamblers during Diwali. Police recovered counterfeit currency worth ₹1.74 lakh along with printing equipment.

The arrested accused have been identified as Girija Shankar Jaiswal of Bahraich and Narendra Kumar Chaurasia and Brijendra Goswami of Shravasti. They were arrested on November 5 from Giriraj Rice Mill in Bhitiya Chichri, under Sonwa police station.

The seized currency included 223 fake ₹500 notes, 44 ₹200 notes and 537 ₹100 notes. A Canon colour printer, ink refills, paper bundles, three currency-printing dies, four mobile phones and ₹5,500 cash were also recovered.

During interrogation, Brijendra Goswami reportedly revealed that he had learned counterfeit note printing while living in Mumbai. After returning to Shravasti, he allegedly joined the other two to execute the plan. Police have registered a case and launched further investigations.