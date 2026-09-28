Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Highlights UP Food Processing Potential To Boost Jobs & Farmer Income | X

Greater Noida, September 28: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said Uttar Pradesh has vast potential in food processing. The state is in a strong position in agricultural production, with large quantities of vegetables, fruits, and other agricultural products available. By processing, packaging, and branding these products at the local level, new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship can be created, along with increased farmers’ income. He stated that government’s effort is to strengthen the food processing sector up to the village and district levels.

Addressing a special session on ‘Food Processing Policy-2023’ under the UP International Trade Show-2026, the Deputy Chief Minister said that large quantities of agricultural produce reach mandis, but because of a lack of proper processing and storage facilities, much of it often spoils. “If agricultural produce is processed on time, food wastage can be reduced and farmers can be ensured a better price for their produce,” he stated.

He stated that food processing is not limited only to production. “There are also large numbers of opportunities in areas such as packaging, branding, marketing, transportation and exports. Young people, women entrepreneurs and self-help groups can come forward in this sector and strengthen their economic condition,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said special attention must be given to quality to increase the reach of Uttar Pradesh’s food products in the global market. Compliance with the quality standards prescribed for food products in major markets worldwide, including Europe and America, is essential. Entrepreneurs should focus on modern packaging and branding, along with product quality, so products from the state can compete in the international market. He said the government is providing necessary support and guidance to entrepreneurs through various policies and schemes. At the district level, officials of the concerned departments are helping potential entrepreneurs connect with schemes and establish industries. Guidance related to banking and financial assistance is also being provided.

Entrepreneurs and beneficiaries associated with the food processing sector shared their experiences at the program. On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister distributed cheques to selected beneficiaries under the policy and felicitated them. During the program, Uttar Pradesh Government Minister of State (Independent Charge) Narendra Kumar Kashyap, Minister of State Hansraj Vishwakarma and other dignitaries were present.

Emphasis on promoting investment and innovation in food processing: B.L. Meena

Addressing the special session on food processing at UPITS-2026, Additional Chief Secretary B.L. Meena said that Uttar Pradesh is creating comprehensive opportunities by linking the food processing sector with agricultural production, modern technology, processing capacity, cold chain and exports. He said the state is developing new food processing hubs centered on local agricultural produce and products from various districts. This is helping add value to farmers’ produce while also increasing opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

He called on entrepreneurs to take advantage of available government schemes and incentives, establish modern processing units, and connect local products with national and international markets. He stated that increased investment in the food processing sector would strengthen the state’s agricultural economy and benefit the entire value chain, from farmers to entrepreneurs.