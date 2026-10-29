Dehradun Plans Alternative Mussoorie Routes, 23 New Parking Sites & Shuttle Services To Tackle Diwali Tourist Traffic | File Pic

Dehradun, Oct 29: The Dehradun administration is planning alternative routes to Mussoorie and other major destinations to ease traffic congestion expected in the city due to tourist influx during long weekends, especially around Diwali.

At a review meeting on Wednesday, District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan directed officials to assess options for routing traffic around the city’s periphery to reduce pressure within the city.

Chauhan also called for a comprehensive action plan that includes strengthening parking facilities in Mussoorie, implementing an effective shuttle service, and improving road connectivity and key routes to better manage vehicular movement.

Officials Directed To Assess Parking Facilities

He instructed officials to assess the availability of suitable land for parking facilities in Mussoorie, identify potential land parcels, evaluate the capacity of road networks, and examine other critical aspects of traffic management.

“There is a need to develop a system capable of managing traffic pressure during the tourist season and other high-activity periods, ensuring that unnecessary vehicle congestion on the city's main thoroughfares is avoided and that tourists enjoy smooth, convenient movement,” Chauhan said.

He told officials to address road connectivity concerns, develop parking facilities, explore alternative routes, and find solutions for areas prone to traffic congestion.

Administration Reviews Existing And Proposed Parking Sites

Currently, the Dehradun district administration manages 23 parking sites, with 23 locations proposed. It is due to review these proposed sites to check their utility, feasibility, and the city's actual needs.

The parking sites will be developed considering various factors such as road width, vehicle flow, entry and exit arrangements, available land, and future requirements, Chauhan said.

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The district magistrate has also instructed Mussoorie Joint Magistrate Rahul Anand to submit a detailed account of the parking sites currently in operation, as well as those proposed, within the region.

Short-Term And Long-Term Traffic Plans

The DM instructed officials to prepare both short-term and long-term action plans for the permanent improvement of Dehradun’s traffic system, taking into account the city’s current needs, projected future traffic pressure, the convenience of both tourists and local residents, and existing infrastructure.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)