Cycle Rally Flagged Off From Jan Bhavan; Staff Members Spread Awareness Against Substance Abuse | ANI

Lucknow: Public participation is increasing alongside the government machinery in the Yogi government's campaign to spread awareness against substance abuse among the masses. In this sequence, a cycle rally was organized on Saturday from Jan Bhavan under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. Around 150 staff members of Jan Bhavan enthusiastically participated in the rally. The objective was to increase awareness in society about the harmful effects of substance abuse and to motivate youth to stay away from it.

Under the guidance of Governor Anandiben Patel, the cycle rally commenced from Jan Bhavan, passed through various wards of Lucknow, and concluded after returning to Jan Bhavan. During the rally, participants spread the message of awareness against substance abuse. At various stops along the route, members of the public were informed about the social, economic and health-related ill effects of substance abuse and were urged to adopt a drug-free lifestyle.

During the tenure of the Yogi government, emphasis is being placed on linking awareness against substance abuse with social participation rather than limiting it to government programmes alone. The cycle rally served as an example of this approach. Staff members of Jan Bhavan themselves took to the streets to encourage people to stay away from substance abuse. As the rally passed through different locations, it attracted the attention of a large number of people and strengthened the resolve for a drug-free society. Through the campaign, a special message was conveyed to protect youth from falling into the grip of substance abuse, create awareness among families, and foster a positive environment in society.

State Prohibition Officer R.L. Rajvanshi stated, "The objective of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' is to make every section of society aware of the harmful effects of substance abuse and inspire people to adopt a drug-free lifestyle. Through the cycle rally, a message was conveyed to the general public that every citizen has an important role in building a healthy and safe society."

On this occasion, Sudhir M. Bobde, Special Duty Officer to the Governor, Councillor Nagendra Chauhan, Councillor Amit Chaudhary, along with several eminent personalities from Uttar Pradesh, were present.