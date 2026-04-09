CM Yuva Scheme Boosts Employment, Accelerates Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision Across Regions Nationwide

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, a significant transformation is being witnessed in making youth self-reliant through the ‘CM Yuva’ scheme. Due to the efforts of the government led by Yogi Adityanath, innovation-driven start-ups are rapidly emerging across the state. This has not only generated employment for thousands of youth but has also enabled them to become job creators.

Through the ‘CM Yuva’ initiative, more than 10,000 innovative enterprises have been established so far in the state, indicating a rapid rise in entrepreneurial confidence among young people. Notably, youth are moving beyond traditional businesses and making their mark in modern and emerging sectors.

According to Sarveshwar Shukla, Nodal Officer of ‘CM Yuva’ and Joint Commissioner Industries, schemes like ‘CM Yuva’ have not only expanded employment opportunities but are also playing a key role in realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He stated, "Out of the total enterprises established so far under the scheme, 10 percent are based on innovative models. As per the vision of the Chief Minister, a target has been set to increase this to 25 percent in the current financial year 2026-27."

Sector-wise data shows that food and restaurant businesses have emerged as the top choice among youth, with the highest number of 763 enterprises established. Other sectors with active participation include computer training with 370 enterprises, pathology sampling with 260, fast food with 253, franchise-based models with 253, and online teaching with 189 enterprises.

Additionally, emerging sectors such as gyms with 170 enterprises, mobile IT and digital platforms with 120, travel and tourism with 117, and cloud kitchens with 117 enterprises are also witnessing rapid growth.

In district-wise performance, Lucknow ranks first with 287 enterprises. It is followed closely by Azamgarh with 286 enterprises and Hardoi with 262 enterprises. Other leading districts include Jaunpur with around 250 enterprises, Ambedkar Nagar with 241, Kanpur with 236, Varanasi with 229, Raebareli with 225, Bareilly with 208, and Firozabad with 197 enterprises. This initiative has provided a new direction to the start-up culture in the state.

Banks have played a vital role in strengthening the start-up ecosystem. Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank has provided loans to the highest number of innovative models, totalling 2,133.

Other major contributors include State Bank of India with 1,549, Bank of Baroda with 1,170, Punjab National Bank with 1,018, Bank of India with 774, Central Bank of India with 589, Canara Bank with 585, Indian Bank with 573, Union Bank of India with 399, and UCO Bank with 182. Their financial support has significantly accelerated the growth of start-ups led by youth.