CM Yogi Unveils ₹697-Crore Projects In Mahoba, Vows New Growth Era For Bundelkhand

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Mahoba: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public gathering in Mahoba on the occasion of International Yoga Day. While emphasizing the practice of yoga, he also launched a sharp attack on the opposition.

The Chief Minister stated, “Yoga inspires harmony between the body, mind, intellect and soul. A healthy body leads to a healthy mind, a healthy mind leads to a healthy intellect, a healthy intellect leads to a healthy soul, and a healthy soul paves the way for public welfare. Those who indulge in illegal encroachments and spread negativity with a negative mindset have tainted souls and polluted minds. Such people, working with a diseased mentality, had ruined the state and brought disrepute to Bundelkhand.”

CM Yogi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 88 development projects worth over ₹697 crore in Modi Gram. A short film dedicated to the development of Mahoba was also screened on the occasion.

CM Yogi noted, “All of you participated in the International Yoga Day programme this morning. India’s heritage has received global recognition. The 12th International Yoga Day was celebrated with grandeur under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I also had the opportunity to participate in the event held at the grounds of Rani Lakshmibai Fort in Jhansi.”

He pointed out that programmes were organized across 57,000 Gram Panchayats, 825 development blocks, 350 tehsils, 75 districts, 762 urban local bodies, as well as at Amrit Sarovars, Gram Secretariats, development blocks, urban local bodies and district headquarters across the state.

The Chief Minister highlighted the spirituality, historical significance and valour associated with Mahoba, the place of penance of Guru Gorakhnath. He remarked, “After 12-13 years, I was able to reach the top of Gorakhgiri Mountain. I offered prayers to Lord Shiva there and then visited the cave and temple, the place of penance of Baba Gorakhnath.”

He observed that Gorakhgiri has emerged as a new centre of tourism. The CM congratulated MLA Rakesh Goswami, former MP Pushpendra Chandel, local office-bearers and party workers for their initiative, cooperation and contribution.

The Chief Minister stated that a ropeway would be installed at Gorakhgiri and the site would be developed as a centre for adventure tourism. He emphasized organizing competitions at local, district, Bundelkhand, state and national levels for a week before the Mahoba Mahotsav to promote trekking on the hill.

CM Yogi also stressed expanding possibilities for opening restaurants, hotels and other facilities in the area. He said, “Akharas symbolizing the courage and valour of Alha and Udal should be established to inspire the youth once again with a spirit of bravery.”

The CM stated, “Mahoba is a land of energy. Mahoba was once famous for its festivals. The granite stone extracted here is not used merely for making tiles or houses; this land contributes to the nation’s development. This land not only produces brave men and women but also nurtures active participation in nation-building. The Chandela kings promoted public welfare on this land by digging ponds for water conservation. Our government has secured global recognition for Mahoba’s Dashavari Paan through geo-tagging. The influence of this soil is such that the taste of the paan grown here cannot be found anywhere else.”

The Chief Minister pointed out, “The Arjun Sahayak Project, conceived decades ago, could not be completed. Our government took it up in mission mode and completed it. In 2021, we invited Prime Minister Modi for the inauguration of the project.”

He stated that the project has provided irrigation facilities to thousands of hectares of land in Mahoba and Banda. Farmers received due recognition, land values increased, and the annadatas have become prosperous.

CM Yogi remarked that when he first visited Bundelkhand after becoming Chief Minister, he was astonished by the condition of connectivity, mining, forests and the dominance of land mafias. He said, “The women here spent their lives carrying earthen pots, but we implemented the Har Ghar Jal Yojana for our sisters, daughters and mothers.”

The CM stressed the importance of water conservation. He noted, “The Chandela kings had built ponds for conserving water and urged people to ensure that not even a single drop of water is wasted.”

He also emphasized preparing ponds from the perspective of water conservation.

The Chief Minister stated that his government crushed the mafia and connected Bundelkhand through expressways. He highlighted, “The youth of this region join the armed forces to defend the nation, and the guns and artillery manufactured in Bundelkhand make enemies tremble.”

He added, “When the BrahMos missile manufactured in Uttar Pradesh’s Defence Manufacturing Corridor was fired during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan was pleading for mercy and begging for its life. The missile proved that Pakistan stands no chance of fighting Hindustan. The government wants Bundelkhand, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Chitrakoot and Jhansi to emerge as missile hubs in the coming years.”

The CM remarked that both the land and the youth of the region possess tremendous energy. Action has been intensified to develop industrial clusters for investment. He noted that farmers who had provided land for the Kabrai Dam had not received compensation for their land for years, but the government resolved the issue and ensured payment.

He informed, “The government takes action against those who exploit farmers. The countdown has also begun for those who play with the future of the youth. No one can stop the development of Bundelkhand.”

The Chief Minister stated, “Uttar Pradesh is establishing itself as a new state of a new India. There was a time when mafias dominated the state and daughters and traders felt unsafe. Lawlessness had become its identity and the poor were unable to get their rights. At one time, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, and Jhansi lacked significant recognition, but now, through BIDA, the region is poised to become the largest industrial hub in Bundelkhand.”

He noted that work on the Ken-Betwa Canal Project is progressing rapidly and once completed, it will fully resolve the water problem in Bundelkhand.

The Chief Minister stated, “Projects such as Ratoli Dam, Bawani Dam, Kachnauda Dam and Chilli Sprinkler Irrigation are being completed. Over the past nine years, the government has been providing ration, housing, toilets and pensions to the poor, along with a package of ₹25,000 for a girl child’s education from birth to graduation and ₹1 lakh under the Samuhik Vivah Yojana. District Magistrates get the wedding invitation cards of poor daughters printed, and ministers attend their weddings.”

He added that the government is addressing issues related to healthcare, electricity, cooking gas and other basic needs.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to expand Bundelkhand’s potential. He said, “Good governance is established in an environment of security. We will also develop the possibilities in Mahoba, Hamirpur and Chitrakoot.” He encouraged people to come forward for the establishment of medical colleges, assuring government support.

He added that the double-engine government is working to strengthen water conservation, tourism potential, connectivity and other development sectors.

The CM expressed hope that Mahoba would once again scale new heights of development. He stated, “Mahoba should establish its identity as a land of festivals and that its folk traditions should receive global recognition. Folk traditions should be promoted by integrating them with traditional musical instruments. 'Dashavari' paan should become the region's signature identity.”

He added that the government stands with the people in expanding opportunities and securing global recognition for local products.

Labour Minister of State Manohar Lal ‘Mannu Kori’, MLA Rakesh Kumar Goswami, Member of Legislative Council Jitendra Singh Sengar, District Panchayat Chairperson Jaiprakash Anuragi, Municipal Council Chairperson Santosh Chaurasia, Nagar Panchayat Chairperson Vaibhav Arjaria, former MPs Gangacharan Rajput and Pushpendra Singh Chandel, BJP District President Mohanlal Kushwaha and others were present on the occasion.