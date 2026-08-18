CM Yogi To Shower Gifts On PRD Personnel On Tuesday | X - @myogiadityanath

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will shower gifts on PRD (Provincial Armed Constabulary) personnel across the state from Gorakhpur on Tuesday (August 18). Along with addressing the PRD personnel conference organized at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium, the Chief Minister will transfer ₹3,000 in uniform allowance to the accounts of these personnel. He will also distribute cashless medical facility cards to PRD volunteers and launch the ‘Mukhyamantri PRD Parivar Kalyan Yojana’.

On this occasion, he will also lay the foundation stone for the multi-story PRD barracks to be constructed in Lucknow by pressing a button on the remote.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently undertaken sensitive initiatives for the welfare of PRD personnel. The credit for increasing the duty allowance of these personnel also goes to CM Yogi. Earlier, these personnel received a duty allowance of ₹395, which the Yogi government increased to ₹500 per day. Now, the government is also increasing their uniform allowance.

Along with this, personnel will also receive cashless medical cards, freeing them from concerns related to treatment. CM Yogi will launch the transfer of the increased uniform allowance amount into bank accounts and the distribution of cashless medical cards at the PRD personnel conference in Gorakhpur on Tuesday (August 18) at 11 am.

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The personnel (volunteers) of the Provincial Armed Guard, established in 1948, assist the police at police stations and in traffic management, besides performing duties at various government offices, religious places, and major events, and helping maintain security and peace. However, before the Yogi government, these personnel remained victims of neglect.

At present, 821 rural companies (at the development block level) have been formed across all districts of the state. According to the departmental portal, 31,130 PRD personnel are registered, including 2,500 women volunteers. More than 29,000 PRD volunteers are currently working, including 2,000 women volunteers.

In addition, for the first time, there is now a provision to establish urban companies in 11 major cities of the state: Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur Nagar, Bareilly, Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.