CM Yogi Takes Strict View Of Delays In Revenue & Police-Related Matters During Janata Darshan | File photo

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met people one by one during the 'Janata Darshan' on Monday. He enquired about their well-being, listened to their grievances, accepted their petitions, and assured them of appropriate redressal. CM Yogi also took a strict view of complaints regarding delays in revenue and police-related matters. He distributed chocolates to children who had accompanied their parents and told them to study with dedication.

Several sportspersons also met the Chief Minister during the 'Janata Darshan.' Each of them presented their concerns. The Chief Minister also enquired about their preparations for sports and the medals they had won. On not receiving a positive response, the Chief Minister remarked, "All of you should work very hard. The Uttar Pradesh Government is continuously making direct recruitment of sportspersons. Many players have been appointed to posts such as Deputy SP, Tehsildar, and several other positions. You, too, should win medals at the international level. The government will provide both prize money and a job, but for that, you will have to work very hard."

He also blessed the sportspersons to excel through sports.

Cases related to family disputes also came up during the 'Janata Darshan.' The Chief Minister sought detailed information about the matter. He then counseled the people who had submitted the complaint and cautioned them about its adverse consequences.

He observed, "Such matters also have an adverse impact on children. Therefore, resolve them by sitting together in the presence of the elders of the family. Do not involve outsiders in personal matters."

Matters related to the revenue and police departments also came before the Chief Minister. He sought details of the cases and asked how many days earlier the complaint had been lodged with the police or revenue officials. On finding that considerable time had elapsed, the Chief Minister took a strict view and remarked, "Such delays will not be tolerated. Action will be taken against officers and employees who fail to dispose of cases within the stipulated time."

Some children had also accompanied their parents to the 'Janata Darshan.' The Chief Minister asked them their names and which class they studied in. He affectionately interacted with them and then distributed chocolates.

Chief Minister also asked the children a few questions and blessed them, saying they should study with dedication and earn great recognition.