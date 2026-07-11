CM Yogi Holds Janata Darshan Despite Rain, Assures Swift Redressal Of Public Grievances

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Public service above all: CM Yogi holds Janata Darshan despite adverse weather

CM tells people at Janata Darshan: Do not worry, everyone will receive full assistance

Chief Minister Yogi meets around 250 people at Gorakhnath Temple and listens to their grievances

Gorakhpur, July 11.

Guided by the principle of 'Public Service Above All', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan on Saturday morning for the redressal of public grievances despite adverse weather conditions. He met people who had travelled from distant places in the rain at Gorakhnath Temple and listened to their problems. Interacting with those who had come with grievances, he said, "Do not worry. Every problem will be resolved. The government will extend full assistance to everyone."

During the Janata Darshan, the Chief Minister directed the officials present to deal with every grievance with sensitivity and ensure its prompt, time-bound, and transparent resolution. He also instructed them to take strict action against those who have encroached upon the land of the poor.

In view of the rain, the Janata Darshan was organised on Saturday morning in the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium within the Gorakhnath Temple premises for the convenience of the people, as per the Chief Minister's instructions. During the programme, CM Yogi heard the grievances of around 250 people and directed officials to resolve them. The Chief Minister personally listened to their problems and assured them that every grievance would be addressed.

During the Janata Darshan, some women complained that their land had been encroached upon by relatives, while others alleged encroachment by strongmen. On this, the Chief Minister directed officials that in cases of family land disputes, impartial resolution should be ensured after land measurement and other necessary inquiries. If any strongman has illegally occupied the land of a poor person, strict legal action should be taken against them.

As in every Janta Darshan, several people also sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses. In such cases, the Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite the hospital estimate process and send the proposals to the government. Adequate financial assistance for treatment will be provided from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

During his stay at Gorakhnath Temple, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath followed his customary morning routine on Saturday. After seeking the blessings of Guru Gorakhnath and his late Guru, Mahant Avaidyanath Ji, the Chief Minister performed Gau Seva at the temple's cowshed. He affectionately fed jaggery and roti to the cows with his own hands.