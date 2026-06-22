CM Yogi Distributes Scheme Benefits, Kabrai Dam Rehabilitation Compensation In Mahoba

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Mahoba: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the Annaprashan ceremony for children before the commencement of the programme. He also visited and reviewed an exhibition organized at the venue. The Chief Minister distributed cheques, keys, approval letters, certificates, and other benefits to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

The following beneficiaries received scheme benefits from the Chief Minister:

* Shri Krishna Pathak- Laptop under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana

* Shubham- Laptop under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana

* Mamta Kushwaha and Chanda- Cheque of ₹2.47 crore for a Self-Help Group under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM)

* Sushila- Key under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Grameen)

* Deepesh Khare- Selection certificate as Review Officer under the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana

* Umaiza Fatima- Approval amount of ₹6 lakh towards treatment expenses under the Cochlear Implant Scheme

* Dinesh- Cheque of ₹4.50 lakh under the CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

* Mithilesh- Key for a Custom Hiring Centre

* Vinod Kumar- Cheque of ₹8 lakh under the Farm Machinery Bank Scheme

Chief Minister Also Distributed Rehabilitation Compensation under the Kabrai Dam Project

* Vidya Devi- Cheque of more than ₹2.66 crore

* Laxmi Narayan- Cheque of more than ₹55.66 lakh

* Dharmendra Singh Yadav- Cheque of more than ₹31.98 lakh

* Puran Lal- Cheque of more than ₹24.86 lakh

* Rajendra- Cheque of more than ₹16.26 lakh

* Munni- Cheque of more than ₹14.77 lakh

* Amarnath- Cheque of more than ₹10.95 lakh

* Sanjay Singh- Cheque of more than ₹9.98 lakh.