CM Yogi Adityanath's Textile Vision: 10 Parks, PM MITRA Hub & Global Export Push For UP | X

Lucknow, September 8: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh means UP, that is, ‘Ultimate Potential’. Uttar Pradesh has heritage, skills, human resources, industry, entrepreneurship and the country’s largest market. We also have the world’s youngest workforce. With this strength, Uttar Pradesh must be developed as a global textile hub. Our goal is to develop the entire value chain in the state, from fiber to yarn, yarn to fabric, fabric to garment and garment to brand, and then take it to the global market.

Chief Minister Yogi was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day UP Textiles Conclave-2026 on Tuesday. During the event, he launched the UP Tek Mitra Portal and inaugurated the Hathkargha Bunakar Samriddhi Yojana. MoUs were signed for new investment proposals worth Rs 5,196 crore in the textile sector. Along with this, the government distributed Letters of Comfort worth Rs 163 crore and a subsidy of Rs 60 crore.

The Chief Minister welcomed prominent entrepreneurs, investors, and exporters from the textile sector from across the country, traditional weavers of the state, handloom operators, and youth seeking their future in this sector.

Chief Minister Yogi said, "Uttar Pradesh’s textile identity is thousands of years old. References to the silk textiles of Kashi appear in Vedic literature, the Ramayana, and the Mahabharata. Varanasi’s silk sarees, Bhadohi’s carpets, Lucknow’s chikankari, Bareilly’s zari, Kanpur’s textile ecosystem and the possibilities of technical textiles in Meerut are proof of the state’s heritage and industrial capability. 2 lakh handloom and more than 5 lakh powerloom weavers in the state are the real strength of this sector. After agriculture, the textile industry generates the highest employment."

He further stated, Uttar Pradesh ranks third in the country in fabric manufacturing and has a 13 to 14 percent share in total fabric production. Over the last 6 years, the state’s exports of textiles, garments and handicrafts have increased by around 56 percent. UP has become the fourth-largest exporting state in the country in this sector. With exports of more than Rs 21,000 crore in 2025-26, Gautam Buddh Nagar has reached the second position among the country’s major exporting districts.

Chief Minister Yogi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has set a target of a USD 350 billion textile and apparel economy and USD 100 billion in exports by 2030. Uttar Pradesh will contribute to this national resolve to the fullest. Through ODOP, textile and handloom products from more than 35 districts have received a new identity. The state’s 17 textile products have received GI tags. Through self-help groups, lakhs of women are also becoming self-reliant by joining this sector. The world’s youngest workforce is available in the state, which can play an important role in taking the textile sector to new heights."

Taking a swipe at previous governments, the Chief Minister said, "Before 2017, the identity of the state had become ‘One District-One Mafia’. A parallel government of mafias operated in every district. The law-and-order situation had collapsed. Wherever the mafia laid its hand, the land became theirs, while the then government remained silent. An investor would come with the dream of doing business and return with an extortion slip. Due to riots, curfews, goonda tax, and mafias, setting up industries was difficult."

He added that electricity and development were limited to one family. Today, UP is free from curfews, riots, mafias, and disturbances. If anyone dares to breach the security of a daughter, trader, or investor, there will be only two places for him: jail or hell. Now, no one can openly walk around UP brandishing a pistol.

The CM said, “Before 2017, a crisis of identity had emerged among the citizens of the state. On hearing the name UP, people outside the state would even hesitate to rent houses to citizens from here or give them rooms in hotels. What greater tragedy can there be for any society and its citizens than this? When someone introduced themselves as being from UP, they often faced social distancing. No festival or celebration would pass peacefully here. Disturbances would begin even before the festivities. People across the state would suffer in the fire of riots. Major riots took place in places such as Bareilly, Kosi Kalan in Mathura, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur. There was large-scale migration, and curfews continued for months.”

He informed, “Kanpur’s historic textile mills also became victims of the same anarchic system. The Maghar spinning mill was established in 1977 and closed in 1997. Weavers and small textile entrepreneurs also struggled to obtain loans from banks. Without a DBT system, the benefits of government schemes reached neither citizens nor entrepreneurs. After 2017, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a major change. There is now the rule of law here.”

The CM said, "The change in law and order and investment-friendly policies have resulted in the state now having 36 sectoral policies. 55 percent of the country’s mobile phones and 60 percent of electronic components are being produced in UP. Investment proposals worth more than Rs 35,000 crore have been received in the 6 strategic nodes of the UP Defense Industrial Corridor. 12 PLEJ parks for MSMEs are also being developed in the state."

He stated that, over the last 9 years, UP has tripled its per capita income and tripled women’s participation in the workforce. UP has been a revenue surplus state for the last 6 years. This reflects investors' confidence that, over the last 9 years, we have received investment proposals worth Rs 50 lakh crore, of which proposals worth Rs 15 lakh crore have already been grounded. We have provided employment to more than 65 lakh youth. We have provided every MSME with a social security guarantee of Rs 5 lakh. Today, UP has the highest number of MSME units at 96 lakh.

He said, “The textile industry is no longer limited to yarn, fabric and fashion. Technical textiles are rapidly emerging in sectors such as defense, healthcare, agriculture and sports. Therefore, Uttar Pradesh will have to strengthen its technical textile capabilities while moving beyond traditional textiles. Initiatives such as PM MITRA Park and Sant Kabir Textile Park are moving forward in this direction. Land has been reserved for projects in Varanasi, Amroha, Bareilly, Sant Kabir Nagar and Bijnor. The process of identifying land for textile and apparel parks has been initiated in Sitapur, Mau, Kanpur, Jhansi and Rae Bareli. Noida is being developed as an Apparel City.”

He added, "The government wants MSMEs to become partners in the global value chain, rather than merely sub-contractors. Youth should not remain only job seekers, but become textile entrepreneurs and innovators, while artisans should not remain merely suppliers, but become owners of their own brands. Through the mantra of ‘Design in UP, Made in UP and Exported from UP’, the skills of the state should gain global recognition."

He continued, NIFT Rae Bareli and Uttar Pradesh Textile Technology Institute Kanpur are preparing youth to meet modern requirements. UP is ready today at every level: policy, infrastructure, talent and market. Now, the state's cultural capital must be transformed into an economic capital. By increasing the skills of weavers, the businesses of entrepreneurs, employment for youth, participation of women, investment and exports, Uttar Pradesh will be established among the world’s leading textile centers.

Khadi and Village Industries, Silk, Handloom and Textile Industry Minister Rakesh Sachan, Uttar Pradesh Transformation Commission CEO Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Textile Industry Anil Kumar Sagar, along with leading entrepreneurs, investors, exporters and representatives of the textile sector from across the country, were present at the program.