CM Yogi Adityanath's Prayagraj Visit On October 15 To Include Housing Projects, Statue Unveiling & Voter Conference | X - @myogiadityanath

Prayagraj, October 14: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Prayagraj on Thursday (October 15) for a one-day tour. During the visit, he will attend various programs organized in the city. The Chief Minister will perform the bhoomi pujan for Padma Lok Apartment, a proposed multi-story residential project on government land in the Kasari-Masari area, freed from the possession of mafia leader Atiq Ahmed and his associates. He will also hand over house keys to 556 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Pipargaon.

In addition, the Chief Minister will unveil the statue of freedom fighter and Constituent Assembly member Mahashaya Masuriya Deen Pasi and address a voter conference for the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates' Constituency at the Government Press Ground.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the bhoomi pujan for the proposed Padma Lok Apartment on government land in the Kasari-Masari area, freed from the possession of mafia leader Atiq Ahmed and his associates. The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) is constructing this residential project. According to PDA Secretary Vineet Kumar Singh, the proposed project will cover about 9,811.35 square meters and include a 14-story building.

It will have 602 flats. Each flat will have two bedrooms, a hall, and a kitchen (2BHK), measuring 56.45 square meters. In addition to residential facilities, the project will include parking, rainwater harvesting, and a solar system. The project will also include a swimming pool, community hall, and commercial complex.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hand over the keys to beneficiaries allotted 556 flats constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Pipargaon, Prayagraj. The PDA selected the beneficiaries through a lottery in April 2025. After the bhoomi pujan for Padma Lok Apartment, the Chief Minister will distribute keys to PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries.

After the bhoomi pujan, the Chief Minister will unveil the statue of Mahashaya Masuriya Deen Pasi at the Teliyarganj intersection. He will also meet his family members. Mahashaya Masuriya Deen Pasi was a freedom fighter, member of the Constituent Assembly, politician, and prominent social thinker from the Dalit community. He worked extensively to promote education among the Dalit community, particularly the Pasi community.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the voter conference for the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates' Constituency at the Government Press Ground in Prayagraj. Teachers and graduate voters from the constituency's 10 districts will participate in the conference. The conference supports BJP candidates in the Teachers' and Graduates' MLC elections.