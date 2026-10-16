CM Yogi Adityanath's Govt To Organise Devi Songs, Durga Saptashati Recitations At Temples From Saptami To Navami | X

Lucknow, October 16: Along with the worship of Shakti at major Devi temples across the state, the message of safety, dignity and self-reliance for women and girls will resonate from today. Under Mission Shakti, the Yogi government will organize cultural programs at selected temples from Saptami to Navami of Sharadiya Navratri (Saturday to Monday). These will include singing performances based on traditional Devi songs and recitations of the Durga Saptashati.

The programs on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami will highlight traditional styles of singing Devi songs. Recitations of the Durga Saptashati will also take place. Through these events, the tradition of Shakti worship will be carried forward, while women and girls will be made aware of safety, dignity, and self-reliance.

Three local artists will perform at each temple. This will allow 78 artists to showcase their art. Women artists will constitute the majority. Three local artists will perform at the Chandrika Devi and Sankata Devi temples in Lucknow, and the Alopi Devi and Lalita Devi temples in Prayagraj. Thus, 12 artists will perform at the 4 temples in Lucknow and Prayagraj. Three artists will present programs at each of the remaining 22 temples.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said, "Sharadiya Navratri is a festival of faith, Shakti and cultural traditions. Our aim is to use religious events as a medium for social change and raise awareness among women and girls about safety, dignity, and self-reliance. These programs will give local artists, particularly women artists, a chance to showcase their talent. Along with promoting traditional Devi songs and folk culture, this will also support the livelihoods of artists."

Yogi Government to organize three-day events at these temples

- Maa Vindhyavasini Devi, Mirzapur

- Vishalakshi Temple, Varanasi

- Jwala Devi, Sonbhadra

- Sita Samahit Sthal, Sitamarhi (Bhadohi)

- Alopshankari Devi, Prayagraj

- Lalita Devi, Prayagraj

- Kadavasini, Kaushambi

- Devipatan, Balrampur

- Lalita Devi, Naimisharanya (Sitapur)

- Shakumbhari Devi, Saharanpur

- Katyayani Devi, Mathura

- Maa Sheetla Chaukiya Dham, Jaunpur

- Belha Devi, Pratapgarh

- Mahalakshmi Devi Temple, Varanasi

- Chandrika Devi, Unnao

- Devkali Temple, Auraiya

- Maa Tarkulha Devi Dham, Gorakhpur

- Maa Sheetla Mata Sthal, Mau

- Maa Singh Vahini Kali Devi, Chitrakoot

- Gayatri Shaktipeeth, Hamirpur

- Bairagarh Mata, Konch, Jalaun

- Kushmanda Devi, Ghatampur

- Sheetla Mata Temple, Mainpuri

- Chamunda Devi Temple, Firozabad

- Chandrika Devi Temple, Lucknow

- Sankata Devi Temple, Lucknow