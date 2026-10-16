CM Yogi Adityanath's Govt Announces ₹22.45 Crore Weather Radar Project Across 5 UP Cities To Strengthen Disaster Alerts | X

Lucknow, October 16: Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the state government is using technology to minimize losses from weather-related disasters and save lives. In this direction, the state has drawn up a plan to install five Doppler weather radars across the state, with two already installed. The process is underway for the remaining three cities. These systems will improve weather monitoring and help authorities take necessary measures before a disaster strikes.

Relief Commissioner Dr. Rishikesh Bhaskar Yashod said officials have drawn up a plan to install 5 Doppler weather radars in Azamgarh, Lucknow, Jhansi, Aligarh and Varanasi to strengthen weather monitoring in the state. Radars have already been installed in Azamgarh and Varanasi, while work is underway at the remaining 3 locations. Data from these radars will help monitor and forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and other severe weather events. Each radar has a range of approximately 250 to 500 kilometers.

These radars will directly benefit the general public. In adverse weather, they will give the administration time to prepare, increase vigilance in vulnerable areas, and move people to safe locations if necessary. They will also help alert farmers to severe weather conditions. This will improve preparedness and minimize damage to crops, livestock, and agricultural activities.

A total of ₹22.45 crore to be spent

The state is installing state-of-the-art Doppler radars in 5 cities. This investment will enable accurate, advanced weather forecasting. The Yogi government will spend approximately ₹19.50 crore on this initiative. It will also spend ₹2.95 crore on civil works at the Doppler weather radar sites. Thus, the government will spend a total of ₹22.45 crore to make the state safer from disasters.