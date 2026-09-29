CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Of 'Kalanemis', Urges Sanatan Dharma Followers To Stay Alert | x

Gorakhpur, September 29: Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The manifestation of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya in 1949 proved to be an important milestone towards the construction of the Shri Ram Temple. Today, when a grand temple has been built at the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, those opposed to Ram are unable to tolerate the grandeur of Ayodhya. All Ram devotees and followers of Sanatan Dharma will have to remain cautious of today’s Kalanemis. We are moving forward in the right direction, and there should be no confusion or doubt of any kind about this."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing the condolence meeting held on the death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath as part of the week-long condolence program organized at Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday (Ashwin Krishna Tritiya) on the occasion of the 57th death anniversary of Yugpurush Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and the 12th death anniversary of Rashtrasant Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj.

He said, "Seeing the grand temple in Ayodhya, the grandeur of Baba Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, the splendour of Maa Vindhyavasini Dham in Vindhyachal, the divine Kumbh in Prayagraj and the Vaishnav Kumbh in Vrindavan, those who are hostile towards Sanatan will spread propaganda and create confusion. All followers of Sanatan Dharma will have to remain alert and aware in this regard. These Ram-opponents and Sanatan-opponents are the Kalanemis of the present era."

He added, "During the period of the Ramayana, when Lord Hanuman, a devotee of Lord Ram, was going to bring Sanjeevani herb, Kalanemi had tried to stop him in disguise. Lord Hanuman had recognized him. In the present era too, Ram devotees and followers of Sanatan Dharma will have to remain cautious of today’s Kalanemis. We are moving forward in the right direction, and there should be no confusion or doubt about this. The grandeur witnessed in Ayodhya and Kashi is the result of moving in the right direction."

CM Yogi referred to the grand organization of the Vaishnav Kumbh in Vrindavan after the grand and divine Kumbh held in Prayagraj in 2019. He said, "When this event was organised, the corona virus pandemic was prevailing at the time. However, by the grace of Banke Bihari Lal and Radharani, corona virus could not cause any harm to this event. This is what spiritual power is like."

Describing the Shaiv tradition-based Gorakhpeeth as a peeth dedicated to the entirety of Sanatan Dharma, the Chief Minister said it does not discriminate against any sect, denomination, individual, or caste. A sect or denomination may have its own distinctive method of worship, but the welfare of all lies within the broader Sanatan Dharma. Every person belonging to any branch of Sanatan Dharma receives the same respect at Gorakhpur as they would receive in their own sacred tradition.

CM Yogi stated, "To realise the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, all sects and denominations will have to move forward with one sentiment, one voice, at one pace and together. If the 140 crore Indians develop the strength to move together, no force in the world will be able to stand before us. But speaking in different voices and moving at different speeds will lead to decline."

He said that learning about saints and great personalities and reading about them always provides new inspiration. They do not merely live in the present, rather, their works are visionary. Their works strengthen the foundation of the future and make the life ahead pleasant and bright. An ordinary person thinks about himself, whereas great personalities have a sense of working for the welfare of the entire society and nation.

He further informed, "Around 95 years ago, when the country was under colonial rule and there was a lack of means and resources, Digvijaynath Ji established the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad. He named the educational project after Maharana Pratap, who represented the ideals of self-rule, self-faith, and self-respect. The first state university in Uttar Pradesh was established in Gorakhpur, and by providing two colleges of the Shiksha Parishad, Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj worked to strengthen its foundation. He had no desire to take credit."

At that time, he had said that Gorakshpeeth is a peeth dedicated to Hindu and public welfare. Its property is meant only for works serving the public good.

Recalling Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj’s contribution to the field of education, the Chief Minister said, "When the country was under colonial rule, he had already established a women’s college. To promote Sanskrit, he established a Sanskrit college. He believed India had to move forward in accordance with its traditions and heritage. For this purpose, his efforts as the Mahant of the peeth and as a Member of Parliament remain exemplary even today. More than 50 institutions of the MP Shiksha Parishad are today paying tribute to him and resolving to move forward in accordance with his ideals."

The CM called upon the institutions to make the ideals of their founders part of their working style to achieve success.

Addressing the condolence meeting, Shrimad Jagadguru Dwaracharya Agrapeethadhishwar and Malookpeethadhishwar Swami Shri Rajendardas Devacharya Ji Maharaj, who had come from Revasadham Vrindavan, paid homage to the sacred memory of Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj and described them as true saints.

He said, "Saints are extraordinary and therefore all the works undertaken by them are also extraordinary. If, by the grace of the Almighty, saints, Sadgurus, sages and Mahatmas did not appear on earth, there would be no awareness of humanity either. Gorakshpeeth is an extremely revered place because this land has had the benefit of being touched by the sacred feet of Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji and Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji."

On this occasion, Mahant of Mastnath Peeth Asthal Bohar and Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Balaknath Ji Maharaj said, "The Nath tradition has always worked to keep society united with a spirit of public welfare. Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj was a great bearer of this tradition. A true saint works for the welfare of people through various public welfare institutions, including those related to education and healthcare."

He added saying, Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj embodied this very spirit. The development of education is true development, and Gorakshpeeth has always promoted the spread of education rooted in national values.

At the condolence meeting, Dr. Ramkamaldas Ji Vedanti Maharaj, who had come from Shri Ramjanaki Temple, Varanasi, said, "The spiritual practice of Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj was dedicated to the welfare of society and the nation. He laid the foundation of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad to create enlightened generations in the interest of society and the nation."

Jagadguru Swami Ramdineshacharya Ji Maharaj, who had come from Ayodhya, said that Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj resolutely carried forward the campaign to establish national values and the sacred ideals of Sanatan even in adverse circumstances.

Jagadguru Shri Vishnuswami Sampradayacharya Shri Santoshacharya Ji Maharaj ‘Satua Baba’, who had come from Kashi, said that Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj of Gorakshpeeth worked to unite society through religion, spirituality and education.

Prof. Ravishankar Singh, Vice Chancellor of Adishakti Maa Pateshwari University, Balrampur, and Prof. Vijay Krishna Singh, Member and former Vice Chancellor of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, Gorakhpur, also addressed the condolence meeting.

At the programme, heads of institutions paid tribute to Mahant Digvijaynath Ji and Mahant Avedyanath Ji on behalf of the institutions of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad. In this sequence, Lieutenant General Dr. Bhupesh Kumar Goyal, Vice Chancellor, on behalf of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University Gorakhpur, Ayurveda College, Nursing and Paramedical College and Mahayogi Gorakhnath Hospital and Medical College Balapar; Dr. Himanshu Dixit, Director, on behalf of Guru Shri Gorakshnath Hospital Gorakhnath; Dr. DP Singh, on behalf of Mahant Digvijaynath Ayurveda Hospital Gorakhnath; Dr. Shubhranshu Shekhar Singh, on behalf of Digvijaynath PG College Civil Lines; Dr. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, on behalf of Maharana Pratap PG College Jungle Dhusar, Mahant Avedyanath Primary Health Centre, Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Free Sewing and Embroidery Training Centre, Rashtrasant Mahant Avedyanath Free Computer Training Centre and Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Sevashram Samiti Jungle Dhusar; Dr. Seema Srivastava, Principal, on behalf of Maharana Pratap Mahila PG College Ramdattpur and Maharana Pratap Kanya Inter College Ramdattpur; Dr. Arvind Chaturvedi, Principal of Gorakshnath Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, on behalf of Shri Gorakshnath Sanskrit Vidyapeeth Postgraduate College Gorakhnath, Shri Gorakshnath Sanskrit Higher Secondary School Gorakhnath, Mahayogi Gorakshnath Yoga Institute Gorakhnath Temple, Guru Shri Gorakshnath Sanskrit Vidyapeeth Maidagin, Varanasi, Adishakti Maa Pateshwari Public School Bhawaniyapur Tulsipur and Maa Pateshwari Vidyapeeth Nandmahari, Balrampur; Dr. Abhilasha Kaushik, on behalf of Digvijaynath LT Training (B.Ed. Course) College Civil Lines; BN Verma, on behalf of Maharana Pratap Polytechnic Gorakhnath, Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology Gorakhnath and Centre of Excellence; Dr. Arun Kumar Singh, Principal, on behalf of Maharana Pratap Inter College Civil Lines; Abhay Singh, on behalf of Pratap Ashram Golghar; Radharani Pandey, on behalf of Maharana Pratap Balika Inter College Civil Lines and Maharana Pratap Children Academy Civil Lines; Ranjana Singh, on behalf of Maharana Pratap Senior Secondary School Mangla Devi Temple Betiahata; Dr. Vyas Muni Mishra, on behalf of Maharana Pratap Krishak Inter College Jungle Dhusar; Dr. Shashiprabha Singh, on behalf of Maharana Pratap Meerabai Women’s Hostel Civil Lines and Digvijaynath Women’s Hostel Civil Lines; Harikesh Tripathi, on behalf of Guru Gorakhnath Vidyapeeth Bharohiya; Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia, on behalf of Digvijaynath Inter College Chauk Mafi; Dr. Ajit Kumar Srivastava, on behalf of Mahayogi Gorakhnath Krishi Vigyan Kendra Chauk Mafi; Rakesh Tiwari, on behalf of Gorakshpeethadhishwar Mahant Avedyanath Mahavidyalaya Chowk Bazar, Digvijaynath Inter College Chowk Bazar and Digvijaynath Balika Intermediate College Chowk Bazar Maharajganj; and Akhilendra Singh, on behalf of Dulhin Jagannath Kunwari Intermediate College Tekuatar, Kushinagar, paid tribute.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also released the book ‘Shri Hanumatkathapujanam’ written by Dr. Ramnaresh Pandey, former Principal of Gorakhnath Sanskrit Vidyapeeth. At the condolence meeting, Rajesh Mohan Sarkar, Vice President of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad and senior advocate, welcomed the guests, while Dr. Shri Bhagwan Singh conducted the proceedings.

The girl students of Maharana Pratap Balika Inter College Civil Lines presented Saraswati Vandana and a devotional tribute song with deep emotion at the programme. Dr. Ranganath Tripathi performed the Vedic Mangalacharan; Mrityunjay Upadhyay and Gaurav Tiwari recited the Goraksha Ashtak; and Dr. Abhishek Pandey recited the Digvijay Stotra.

Yogi Chetainath Ji Maharaj, General Secretary of Akhil Bhesh Barahpanthi Yogi Mahasabha, who had come from Haridwar; Mahant Kamalnath Ji Maharaj of Bheedbhanjan Mahadev, Gujarat; Mahant Narharinath Ji Maharaj, who had come from Fatehpur, Rajasthan; Yogi Keshavnath Ji Maharaj, who had come from Rajasthan; Peer Shernath Ji Maharaj, who had come from Songal, Haryana; Yogi Devanath Ji Maharaj, who had come from Bhuj, Gujarat; Mahant Rajnath Ji Maharaj, who had come from Gorakhpur, Haryana; Yogi Sumnath Ji, who had come from Kurukshetra, Haryana; Mahant Dharmdas Ji Maharaj, who had come from Ayodhya; Mahant Jaybakshdas Ji, who had come from Tapsidham, Basti; Mahant Ramlakhandas Ji, who had come from Digambar Akhara, Ayodhyadham; Mahant Ravindradas Ji Maharaj of Kalibari Gorakhpur; Acharya Shiv Prakash Ji Maharaj, who had come from Sachcha Baba Ashram, Arail; and Mahant Mithileshnath Ji Maharaj, who had come from Maa Pateshwari Shaktipeeth Devipatan, Tulsipur, were also prominently present at the condolence meeting.