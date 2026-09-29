CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Flood-Hit Kushinagar, Orders Narayani River Dredging After Embankment Breach | X

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the flood-affected areas of Kushinagar on Tuesday after a section of the AP embankment along the Narayani River breached near Tatwa Tola in Jawahi Dayal (Chainpatti) on Monday night following a sharp rise in water inflow from Nepal. He conducted an aerial survey, met affected families and reviewed rescue and relief operations. Following the breach of a section of the AP embankment of the Narayani River near Tatwa Tola in Jawahi Dayal (Chainpatti) on Monday night due to increased water inflow from Nepal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the ground zero site in Kushinagar on Tuesday to assess the situation and oversee assistance for residents of waterlogged villages.

During his visit, the Chief Minister met flood-affected families, distributed lunch packets and relief materials, and assured them that the government stands firmly with them in this hour of disaster. He also directed the Minister of Jal Shakti and the Principal Secretary of the Irrigation Department to undertake dredging and channelization of the Narayani River once conditions return to normal, so that the embankment and nearby villages remain protected in the future.

Since receiving information about the breach on Monday night, CM Yogi had been continuously monitoring the situation and issuing directions to officials. On Tuesday, immediately after attending the tribute meeting for Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj at Gorakhnath Temple, he proceeded to the affected area.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey to assess the embankment and the areas affected by the breach. He visited villages located along the embankment and interacted with residents. Meeting villagers who had taken shelter in safer, elevated locations, he distributed lunch packets and chocolates to children. He later visited Inter College Bedupar in the Sewarhi area, where he distributed relief materials and shared the concerns of flood-affected families. The Chief Minister assured them that the government stands with them during this difficult time.

While distributing relief materials, CM Yogi said, “The state and various other regions have faced a disaster following four days of torrential rain. The four days passed with great difficulty, but excessive rainfall in Nepal caused a massive volume of water to surge downstream. Under normal conditions, the flow in the Narayani River ranges from 3 to 4 lakh cusecs, but yesterday, it suddenly rose to 5.5 lakh cusecs. Consequently, floodwaters entered several villages situated near the AP embankment.”

The Chief Minister remarked, “Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately after information about the situation was received. Two teams each from the NDRF and SDRF, along with a PAC flood unit, have been deployed in the area. Officials from the administration and the Irrigation Department have been engaged in relief and rescue operations since Monday.”

He noted that Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh had also reached the area during the night. Deoria MP Shashank Mani Tripathi, Kushinagar MP Vijay Dubey, MLA Dr. Asim Kumar, and Surendra Kushwaha have also been continuously assisting relief efforts.

CM Yogi informed, “The government stands with every affected person during this disaster. Arrangements have been made for 5,000 relief kits for flood-affected families. Each relief package contains 35 essential items weighing approximately 50 kilograms, including 10 kg of rice, 10 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg of pulses, potatoes, puffed rice, gram, cooking oil, spices, salt, and a bucket.”

He continued, “The government has decided to provide full assistance to affected families, including an immediate ex gratia payment of ₹4 lakh in cases of loss of life. Orders have been issued to immediately provide new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or the Chief Minister's Awas Yojana to those whose houses have been completely destroyed. Funds for repairs will also be provided to those whose damaged houses can be repaired.”

The Chief Minister said, “Crops such as paddy, sugarcane, and vegetables are likely to have suffered extensive damage across 15–16 villages. Consequently, the administration has been directed to conduct a survey and ensure the disbursement of compensation within 10 days. Instructions have also been issued to repair roads damaged by the floods.”

He added that once the situation normalizes, steps will be taken to strengthen the AP embankment to prevent similar breaches in the future.

CM Yogi further informed, “The Chief Medical Officer has been directed to organize continuous medical camps in the affected area for the next five to six days to prevent water-borne diseases.”

He also instructed authorities to ensure the immediate availability of anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccines at all PHCs and CHCs. The Chief Minister emphasized that every life is important to the government.

CM Yogi said that directions have been issued to the Jal Shakti Minister and the Principal Secretary, Irrigation, to ensure that the Narayani River is dredged and channelized once conditions return to normal. According to him, this will help the river establish a proper course and improve safety in the region.

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Deoria MP Shashank Mani Tripathi, Kushinagar MP Vijay Dubey, MLA Dr. Asim Kumar, Surendra Kushwaha, and other dignitaries were also present during the visit.