CM Yogi Adityanath To Launch Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana In Varanasi On Teachers’ Day | File Pic

Lucknow, July 3: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana in Varanasi on July 8. Under the scheme, eligible teachers of the Basic and Secondary Education Departments, along with their dependent family members, will receive cashless medical treatment in line with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Digital System For Implementation

SACHIS CEO Archana Verma said, "A digital system has been adopted to ensure the effective and transparent implementation of the Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana. An online data collection portal has been developed to compile the details of eligible beneficiaries. The portal will facilitate the digital registration, verification and approval of teachers."

So far, 789,032 beneficiaries have submitted their details on the portal developed for the Basic Education Department. The information submitted by beneficiaries will be verified by the concerned Block Education Officer (BEO), following which the BSA will grant final approval.

After approval at the BSA level, the beneficiary data will be integrated with the National Health Authority (NHA) Beneficiary Identification System (BIS) portal. Thereafter, beneficiaries will be able to complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC, download their digital health cards and avail the benefits of the scheme.

Secondary Education Portal Activated

The data collection portal for eligible teachers of the Secondary Education Department has also become operational from July 3. Teachers will submit their details online through the portal. Their applications will first be verified by the concerned school principal, after which the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) will provide final approval.

Following approval, the beneficiary data will be forwarded to the National Health Authority. After completing Aadhaar-based e-KYC, teachers will be able to download their cards and avail themselves of cashless medical treatment.

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Health Coverage Expansion

The SACHIS CEO said, "Eligible beneficiaries will receive healthcare services through the software platform of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. They will be entitled to all the facilities and treatment benefits available under the scheme. In addition, they will be able to access cashless treatment at empanelled Ayushman Bharat hospitals across the country. This will significantly reduce the financial burden on teachers and their families during the treatment of serious illnesses."

The Yogi government has also begun preparations to further expand the scope of the scheme. A separate data collection portal will soon be made available for eligible teachers and staff of the Higher Education Department. Through this portal, teachers and employees of universities and colleges will be able to register online, enrol in the scheme and avail themselves of comprehensive health security benefits.