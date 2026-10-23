CM Yogi Adityanath To Inaugurate UP GCC Innovation Summit In Lucknow On October 26, 15 MoUs Expected | X

Lucknow, October 23: The Yogi government is stepping up efforts to develop Uttar Pradesh into a leading hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs). As part of this initiative, the UP GCC Innovation Summit 2026 will be held at Hotel Centrum in Lucknow on October 26. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the summit. The event is expected to witness the signing of 15 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and the issuance of five Letters of Comfort (LoCs) to prospective investors.

Organised by the IIT Kanpur Alumni Association in collaboration with Invest UP and HCLTech, the summit is expected to bring together over 100 senior GCC executives, industry representatives, policymakers, investors, academic institutions and infrastructure-sector stakeholders.

Discussions will focus on artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, innovation, skill development, and opportunities for global companies to establish and expand their operations in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh has set a target of establishing more than 500 Global Capability Centres by 2031. The state already has over 200 GCCs operating across sectors such as banking and financial services, semiconductors, engineering, manufacturing, healthcare, technology and digital services.

The government aims to attract fresh investments while encouraging existing centres to expand their operations.

Under the Uttar Pradesh GCC Policy 2024, eligible investors can avail themselves of capital subsidies of up to 25 percent and land subsidies of up to 50 percent, subject to the prescribed provisions and eligibility conditions.

These incentives are intended to improve project viability and encourage investment in high-value business services, technology and innovation-driven activities.

The summit will deliberate on emerging GCC business models, AI-driven transformation, advanced technologies and the growing demand for specialised skills. It will also explore ways to position Uttar Pradesh as a preferred investment destination for multinational companies seeking to establish or expand their operations in India.

Noida and Greater Noida have emerged as major destinations for GCC investments, supported by their proximity to the National Capital Region, improved connectivity and commercial infrastructure.

Lucknow, meanwhile, is strengthening its position as an emerging destination for technology, engineering, innovation and global business services.

Institutions such as IIT Kanpur, IIT (BHU) Varanasi and IIIT Lucknow can play a significant role in strengthening industry-academia collaboration, advancing skill development and building a skilled talent pool for AI-driven industries. During the summit, MoUs are expected to be signed with around 13 academic institutions to promote collaboration between industry and educational institutions.

The summit is expected to provide fresh momentum to efforts to attract investment to Uttar Pradesh, generate high-value employment opportunities and connect the state with global business networks.

The initiative will also contribute to strengthening the state's knowledge-based economy and advancing its long-term goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.