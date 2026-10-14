CM Yogi Adityanath Slams SP Over Rajya Sabha Tickets, Recruitment & Education At Varanasi Conference | X

Varanasi, October 14: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Varanasi Division Conference (Teachers-Graduates) at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University on Wednesday. The CM sought public support for Legislative Council candidates Dr. Pramod Kumar Mishra (Teachers) and Kedarnath Singh (Graduates). Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “People must remain cautious of chameleons like the Samajwadi Party (SP). They are crocodiles who come close and promise to help people cross the river, but they must never be trusted, even by mistake. Their PDA is merely a deception; only their chachajaan and wealthy tycoons will be sent to the Rajya Sabha.”

The CM said, “In the recently held Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP won 8 out of 10 seats, while two went to the SP. The BJP gave representation to every section of society, but the Samajwadis should explain where their PDA went. Their PDA stands for ‘Parivar Development Authority’ or ‘Paraya Dhan Apna’, which was demonstrated in these elections. One of their candidates was not a Yadav from Ghazipur, Kashi or Ballia, but their chachajaan Ram Gopal Yadav. The other seat was also not given to a Dalit or to a Muslim from their traditional vote bank; instead, the ticket was sold to a wealthy tycoon.”

He informed, “The graduate and teaching communities are vigilant sentinels. The plight of the youth during the SP government is no secret. The Saifai syndicate had installed members of its own family in recruitment commissions and boards, after which the uncle-nephew duo would set out to collect money. No one outside the Saifai syndicate could get a job. The double-engine government has distributed appointment letters to 9.5 lakh young people in 9.5 years. Appointment letters will be given to another 1 lakh youths within 6 months. 4 appointment letter distribution programmes have already been completed. Today, another result has been announced for recruitment to 32,000 posts in the UP Police. The recruitment of 42,000 Home Guard personnel was completed a week ago, and appointment letters will be issued to all of them soon.”

The CM said, “Recruitments by various commissions and boards are now being conducted honestly, but such transparency did not exist during the SP government. The SP had appointed the unqualified Anil Yadav as the chairman of a commission. A person who had passed High School, Intermediate and B.A. examinations in the third division had topped the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.”

He further added that at that time, there was lawlessness, the lives of young people were being played with, the mafia ruled, and disorder prevailed even before celebrations. In that unsafe environment of curfews, no one was willing to invest.

The CM informed, “An average of 1 lakh devotees now visit Kashi Vishwanath Dham every day. This number increases during Sawan and festivals. The largest number of devotees are visiting the land of Baba. New employment opportunities have been created in the state. 65 lakh youths have been provided jobs in the private sector. Traditional enterprises have been promoted through ODOP and PM Vishwakarma, connecting more than 3 crore people with employment and self-employment. Uttar Pradesh is now identified not with riots, the mafia and curfews, but with law and order, tourism destinations, infrastructure, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Ram Temple, Prayagraj Mahakumbh, and Mathura-Vrindavan. Before 2017, there were only 120 start-ups; today, the number has exceeded 24,000. Young people are no longer job seekers but job creators. Uttar Pradesh has shed the tag of a BIMARU state and has become India’s growth engine.”

He said, “The government has provided tablets and smartphones to 62 lakh youths. 2 crore youths will be provided with tablets. The initiative to establish chairs dedicated to the Indian knowledge tradition in every university is gaining momentum. After universities were established in every division, universities are now being established in districts. Universities are being built in Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kushinagar and Shahjahanpur.”

He further added that the double-engine government has established Maa Vindhyavasini University in Mirzapur, Maa Pateshwari University in Balrampur, Maharaja Suheldev University in Azamgarh, Guru Jambheshwar University in Moradabad, Maa Shakumbhari University in Saharanpur, and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, an Ayush University in Gorakhpur, and Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut have also been established.

The CM remarked that the SP is vehemently opposed to education. The SP and education are like the two banks of a river that never meet. It is laughable when the SP speaks about education, teachers and youth. SP leaders who have committed sins should not preach to us. In 2017, 1.60 lakh teacher posts in basic and secondary education were filled.

He also remarked that recruitment was also carried out against vacancies arising from teachers’ retirement. Teachers are the creators of society, the nation and an era. Kashi is the land of knowledge. The guru tradition here is filled with reverence. Sampurnanand Sanskrit University was once the only Sanskrit university in India. Madan Mohan Malaviya established Banaras Hindu University.

The CM stated, “The guru-disciple tradition has existed in every era in India. Guru Vashishtha gave the world a disciple like Ram, Maharishi Sandipani gave Krishna, Acharya Chanakya gave Chandragupta, and Ramakrishna Paramahamsa gave Swami Vivekananda. We celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa as the festival of Guru Purnima. The birth anniversary of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. Former President and Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam performed the role of a teacher throughout his life.”

The CM said, “Every problem brought to their attention by teacher legislators had been resolved. The government has provided health insurance of ₹5 lakh to all teachers and their family members, from the basic education to university level, including those working in government-aided and self-financed institutions, and has also guaranteed them social security. Teachers in aided institutions have also been provided security insurance cover ranging from ₹40 lakh to ₹1.5 crore.”

He said that the government respects education and has therefore resolved issues concerning teachers. The Supreme Court stated that teachers would have to pass the TET. We therefore conducted a Special TET and extended the benefit to all teachers. This reflects the government’s sensitivity and its respect for teachers. Do not send dynastic politicians, opponents of education, followers of the mafia, or those who visit the graves of mafia members to offer Fatihah to the House under any circumstances.

He added that the statement made by the then government that recognition would be granted to the university being established by Azam Khan if it had 10 acres of land, while other institutions required 100 acres, reflects the dishonesty of the then government. The SP and Congress take pleasure not in bringing people together, but in dividing them. We must not allow ourselves to be divided.

The Chief Minister said, “The Samajwadi Party had abolished the Old Pension Scheme. When our government came to power in 2017, the issue of the OPS arose. We then constituted a committee under the leadership of the Finance Secretary. From 2005 to 2017, successive governments did not deposit even a single rupee of teachers’ and employees’ contributions into the New Pension Scheme; they did not even open accounts. At that time, under the New Pension Scheme, the employee’s contribution was 10 percent and the government’s share was 10 percent. After forming the government, we made arrangements for ₹10,000 crore to open accounts for 14 lakh personnel and also increased the government’s contribution to 14 percent.”

On this occasion, ministers in the Yogi government Suresh Khanna, Anil Rajbhar, Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ and Hansraj Vishwakarma; Mayor Ashok Tiwari; MLAs Neelkanth Tiwari, Saurabh Srivastava, Tribhuvan Ram, Sunil Patel and Dr. Awadhesh Singh; Legislative Council Member Dharmendra Singh; District Panchayat Chairperson Poonam Maurya; BJP regional president Ashok Chaurasia; district president Ramsakal Patel; metropolitan president Pradeep Agrahari; and others were present.