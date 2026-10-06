CM Yogi Adityanath Sets 50-Startup AI Goal For Lucknow As HCLTech Launches ₹500 Crore Expansion, Eyes 6,000 Jobs | File Pic

Lucknow, October 6: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The Uttar Pradesh government's resolve is to establish Lucknow among India's leading AI innovation cities. For this, a strong innovation ecosystem will be developed over the next 5 years, under which the government will extend full support to establish at least 50 world-class AI startups in Lucknow, strengthen them, and help them reach the global market."

The Chief Minister also urged HCL Tech to partner in this campaign.

Addressing the program organized on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the HCL Tech Lucknow campus, the Chief Minister said he had offered HCL the opportunity to partner in this initiative. He added that Lucknow must be developed not merely as an IT services center, but as a major hub for AI, semiconductors, cyber security, computing technology and deep tech. To do so, the government and industry must move forward together.

He stated, "Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL, began the company's five-decade journey from Uttar Pradesh itself. Today, this journey, which began in the soil of Uttar Pradesh, has acquired a global identity. 10 years ago, the establishment of the HCL campus in Lucknow with Shiv Nadar's vision gave this journey a new identity."

The Chief Minister said, "HCL chose Lucknow and Lucknow embraced HCL. The shared journey of the two is a matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh today. Behind the success of the HCL campus lies not only the hard work of its employees, but also a mother's blessings, a father's dream, and a family's faith. When a daughter of Lucknow takes flight in her career from here, it changes not only her life but also her entire family's. Her success becomes a new path and source of inspiration for many daughters who follow."

He informed, "10 years ago, the youth of UP had to move towards cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad for better career opportunities. The situation has changed today. The youth of UP is choosing Lucknow for their careers, and youth from across the world are coming to UP."

The Chief Minister told HCL employees that they are not merely employees of the company, but are now also brand ambassadors of Uttar Pradesh. Along with its land, Uttar Pradesh's greatest strength is its young and talented workforce. Today, he proudly says that Uttar Pradesh has India's youngest workforce and its talent is the state's greatest strength.

He said, "10 years ago, discussions about the identity of Uttar Pradesh were of a different nature. Today, the state's identity has changed. At one time, there was talk of One District One Mafia, while today there is talk of One District One Medical College, One District One Product and One District One Cuisine."

The Chief Minister said the state has witnessed unprecedented expansion in infrastructure and connectivity. The distance of around 1,200 kilometers from Ballia to Bijnor can now be covered in approximately 10 hours, whereas a decade ago, it took several days to cover the same distance.

He said, "Today, around 55 percent of India's mobile manufacturing is taking place in Uttar Pradesh, while UP's contribution to electronic components manufactured in the country is around 60 percent. A decade ago, the state's IT and ITES exports were around ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 crore, and they have now crossed ₹1 lakh crore. The government's target is to take this to ₹2.5 lakh crore in the next four years. Similarly, electronics exports, which were around ₹3,800 crore a decade ago, have now increased to ₹45,000 crore. The target is to take this to ₹2 lakh crore by 2030."

The Chief Minister stated that the IT sector is no longer limited to Noida. IT parks are operational in Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut and Agra. 7 Software Technology Parks are operational in the state, while new IT parks are being developed in Varanasi, Bareilly, Kanpur and Gorakhpur. Gautam Buddha Nagar has 12 IT and ITES Special Economic Zones. Under the new Startup Policy, Noida and Lucknow are being developed as U Hubs, that is, deep tech hubs. Work is also progressing rapidly towards developing India's first AI City and a comprehensive AI ecosystem in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister also appreciated HCL's social initiatives. He said that HCL Tech has not merely conducted business in Uttar Pradesh, but has also made a significant contribution to social development. These efforts aim to transform children's lives through residential campuses and schools in Sitapur and Bulandshahr.

He said, "Over the past 10-11 years, HCL's programs have reached more than 50 lakh people and more than 3,000 villages. Work has been undertaken to promote rural women and self-help groups towards self-reliance, connect children with better education and create new opportunities for development in rural areas."

The Chief Minister stated, "Development does not mean merely building large campuses in big cities. Real development takes place when farmers in villages are connected with better technology, sisters and daughters get new livelihood opportunities, children in villages receive better education and healthcare facilities, and rural youth become part of the new economy and new opportunities."

He said that on one hand there is HCL's global technology campus and on the other, community development programs in villages. This confluence of global innovation and grassroots development is the real model of inclusive growth.

The Chief Minister said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the vision of Digital India to the country in 2014, opposition parties ridiculed it. People questioned how a digital revolution would be possible in India. Similarly, when Jan Dhan accounts were opened, they were also mocked, and it was said that opening accounts for the poor would achieve nothing. But today, the decisive role of technology in ensuring 100 percent delivery of benefits to the poor through DBT is evident.

The Chief Minister said, "Around 5 decades ago, when Shiv Nadar ji would have laid the foundation of HCL, people must have also raised questions about how far this effort would be able to progress, but his visionary outlook established HCL as a global company. HCL's global journey, which began in the soil of UP, proves that big dreams and visionary thinking may face questions at the beginning, but vision and capability can turn them into a success story for the world.

On this occasion, HCL Group Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Shiv Nadar Foundation Chairman Shikhar Malhotra, Uttar Pradesh Transformation Commission CEO and outgoing Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, IT and Electronics, Uttar Pradesh, Alok Kumar, and other officers and employees were present.

Uttar Pradesh is the karmabhoomi of HCL Group; we have unwavering faith in the talent and opportunities here: Roshni Nadar

In her address, HCL Tech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said that Uttar Pradesh is the karmabhoomi and home of the HCL Group. This very land provided the foundation for founder Shiv Nadar's dream of establishing India on the global technology map.

She said that the decision to invest in HCL IT City in Lucknow in 2016 was not merely a business decision, but a symbol of the belief that global technology and talent can also develop beyond metropolitan cities when the right opportunities, infrastructure and environment are available.

She said that the launch of Phase-2 on the 10th anniversary of HCL IT City, an investment of ₹500 crore, and the creation of around 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities are significant for the youth of Uttar Pradesh and the regional economy.

Roshni Nadar said that HCL is also launching an AI training program for 1,000 students of local colleges, which will provide them with future-ready skills and new career opportunities.

She said that through the HCL Foundation, it has made a positive impact on the lives of around 50 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh. Appreciating the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the cooperation of the state government, she said that being part of Uttar Pradesh's journey of development and economic progress is a matter of pride for the HCL Group.

Chief Minister launches Phase-2 of HCL IT City Lucknow

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Phase-2 expansion of HCL IT City Lucknow. The project will develop approximately 9.5 lakh square feet on 20 acres of land, with an investment of around ₹500 crore, including a new IT building, capacity for around 5,000 seats, multilevel car parking, and modern facilities such as a cafeteria. This expansion is expected to create around 6,000 new direct and indirect employment opportunities in Lucknow.

Chief Minister honors 5 special beneficiaries of HCL Foundation

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored 5 special beneficiaries associated with various HCL Foundation programs. Pratima Devi was honored with a rotavator and harrow worth approximately ₹1.5 lakh; Chandni Singh with a certificate and shawl for securing a gold medal in the National Technology Competition; Chhitto Devi with a rope-making and flattening machine worth ₹50,000 for livelihood generation through water hyacinth handicrafts; Master Lavkush with a certificate and shawl for successful treatment of clubfoot; and Roshni with a grant of ₹30,000 under the animal husbandry program for promoting dairy-based livelihood.