CM Yogi Adityanath Says UP Produces Nearly 60% Of India's Mobile Phones, Eyes Next Leap From Microchips To AI | X

Lucknow, October 6: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday showcased Uttar Pradesh's progress to the people of the state. Highlighting the state's transformation since 2017, he posted on his social media account 'X'. Taking the previous government to task, the Chief Minister wrote, "When there was greater concern for families than the state and for criminals than investors, how could an environment for the technology of the future have been created?"

The Chief Minister wrote that previous governments failed to utilise the state's unlimited potential and instead kept it trapped in the 'BIMARU' category. The vision of Make in India, Digital India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been translated into reality in Uttar Pradesh by the double-engine government by linking it with policy, investment and production.

The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh now accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the country's mobile phone production and 55 per cent of its electronics components. This transformation has taken place over the past nine-and-a-half years. An HCL-Foxconn chip unit worth Rs 3,706 crore is being established in Jewar, while proposals for 644 MW of data centres have been received in the state. Uttar Pradesh has more than 24,000 startups and eight unicorns. In other words, the development journey is moving from mobile phones to modules and from modules to microchips.

The Chief Minister also presented a picture of Uttar Pradesh before 2017. He said that, unlike the present scenario, there were only announcements earlier, while projects struggled to reach the ground. This was because dynastic politics had become the model of development, Saifai Mahotsav the symbol of cultural advancement, and the criminalisation of the system the model of industrialisation.

The Chief Minister said that the government changed its priorities. Instead of family interests, the focus shifted to the development of the state; instead of mafias, to the protection of investors; and instead of appeasement, to technology.

As electronics production grew, the need for data centres increased, and as data grew, Uttar Pradesh began laying the foundation for the digital economy of the future, from data centres to an AI City.

The Chief Minister said that through AI-Pragya, the state has set a target of connecting one million young people with new-age technology. The state's growing startup ecosystem is also enabling young people to move beyond being job seekers and become job creators. Uttar Pradesh was once a market for technology; today, it is becoming a producer of technology. From assembly to AI, this journey is not merely about technology, but also about employment, entrepreneurship and prosperity for the state's youth.

The CM said that as part of this journey, he will participate in a programme in Lucknow on Tuesday to mark 10 years of HCLTech's presence in the state. An Emerging Tech Skilling Centre will also be inaugurated on the occasion. With the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh', this is 'Naye Uttar Pradesh Ki Nayi Udaan'.