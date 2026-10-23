CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Ayodhya Deepotsav 2026 Preparations, Announces 3-Phase Celebration On November 7

CM Yogi Adityanath at Deepotsav | FPJ

Lucknow, October 23: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The 10th Deepotsav in Ayodhya would be a grand celebration of Indian culture, Sanatan traditions and public faith. Launched in 2017 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deepotsav has today gained global recognition. To mark a decade of the festival this year, the entire Ayodhyapuri, including Ram Ki Paidi, should be illuminated with millions of diyas, as in the previous year."

Reviewing preparations for Deepotsav, scheduled for November 7, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all arrangements reflected the religious sanctity, cultural traditions and grandeur of the event. Special attention should be given to the convenience and security of devotees and guests, smooth movement, lighting, cleanliness and adequate signage and guidance facilities.

Briefing the Chief Minister on the preparations, the Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism and Culture, said, "The festival would be organised in three major phases. In the first phase, a grand procession would be taken out from Saket Mahavidyalaya, showcasing episodes from the Ramayana and the ideals embodied in the life of Lord Shri Ram through cultural performances. The second phase would feature programmes at Ram Katha Park, including the ceremonial arrival of artists portraying Lord Shri Ram and Mata Sita, Bharat Milap and the coronation of Shri Ram. The third phase would comprise the Saryu Aarti, the lighting of diyas, performances by 200 artists at Ram Ki Paidi, a Ramayana-themed aerial show using 2,100 drones, a laser presentation, green fireworks near Gonda Bridge and performances of international Ramlilas".

Around 35,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the celebrations. Major attractions will include the Saryu Aarti involving 2,147 participants, an aerial spectacle featuring 2,100 indigenous drones, 3D projection and a variety of cultural programmes. A target has been set to take Deepotsav to more than five crore people through digital platforms.

The review meeting was informed that around 1,000 artists from Uttar Pradesh and other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam, Rajasthan, Bihar, Kerala, Goa and Telangana, would showcase their folk arts and dance traditions. Cultural representatives from 12 countries are also expected to participate. Foreign ambassadors posted in India and Indian diplomats posted abroad are being invited to the event.

The Chief Minister directed officials to finalise preparations in coordination with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and revered saints of Ayodhya, while also seeking the cooperation of local traders and social organisations.

He further directed that, on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, scheduled for October 26, all districts should organise uninterrupted recitations of the Valmiki Ramayana in temples, Ramayana-based performances and painting activities.

The meeting also discussed the development of Ramghat in Chitrakoot and measures to improve facilities for devotees. The Chief Minister said, "Areas affected by heavy rainfall and floods in recent days should be redeveloped on a priority basis." He directed officials to expedite the systematic rehabilitation of shops, strengthening of drains and development of the Tulsi Chabutra.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the development of Ramghat must fully respect its local religious and historical significance as well as public sentiments. He also directed officials to ensure the quality of construction work, keeping in view the possibility of future flooding and the safety of devotees.