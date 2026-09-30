CM Yogi Adityanath Recalls Mahant Avedyanath, Digvijaynath's Role In Ram Janmabhoomi Movement At Gorakhpur Event | X

Gorakhpur, September 30: Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while discussing the contribution of Gorakshpeeth to the construction of Mandir at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, stated, "When Mahant Digvijaynath Ji was present at the time of the manifestation of Ramlalla in Ayodhya, Mahant Avedyanath Ji led the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagya Samiti to remove the structure of slavery. Both revered saints of Gorakshpeeth not only united the saint community but also dedicated their lives to Shri Ram Mandir, society and nation. Moving in tune with time, society and the nation is the quality of great personalities."

CM Yogi was addressing the condolence gathering on death anniversary of his revered Guru, Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj, on the concluding day of a week-long condolence ceremony organized on the occasion of the 57th death anniversary of Yugpurush Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and the 12th death anniversary of Rashtrasant Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj on Wednesday (Ashwin Krishna Chaturthi). Paying tribute to the memories of both Brahmaleen Mahants, CM stated, "The greatest mantra for attainment in life is stability. The feeling of stability becomes a means to move us forward. When we read the life stories of both revered saints, Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj, we all receive the same inspiration."

Explaining the significance of Lord Shiva and devotion to Shiva, Chief Minister stated, "When we praise someone, we must also strive to become like them. If we are devotees of Shiva, then like Lord Shankar, we should remain the same and be guileless in favorable and adverse circumstances. We have to pave the way for public welfare amid contradictions. Lord Shiva held poison in his throat in adverse circumstances and that is why he is called 'Neelkanth'. Assimilating the contradictions of society within oneself and setting an ideal for society and public welfare is Shivtva."

Chief Minister stated, "Life resolve of Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji was an extension of the ideals and values of Mahant Digvijaynath Ji in Guru tradition. When contradictions arise in society, Hindu society can rectify them. We see this very sentiment in the lives of two Brahmaleen Mahants as well. Mahant Digvijaynath Ji favored greatly strengthening the power of Hindu society, while Mahant Avedyanath Ji worked tirelessly to unite Hindu society for this purpose. The Sahbhoj campaign initiated by him was aimed at bringing the scattered strength of Hindu society together on one thread."

CM Yogi stated, "Mahant Digvijaynath Ji believed that education in independent India should be of high quality. Mahant Avedyanath Ji worked not only for quality education but also for its expansion and for linking this expansion with self-reliance. He also worked to link education with skilling. He established several institutions for education and skill development. To promote sports alongside education, he also arranged scholarships. To provide better accommodation to students, Mahant Ji made arrangements for Pratap Ashram and other hostels."

At the condolence ceremony, Mahant Balaknath, Mahant of Mastnath Peeth Asthal Bohar (Rohtak) and MLA from the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, paid tribute to the two revered Mahants and stated, "Both revered saints, while leading Gorakshpeeth, strengthened the identity of Sanatan culture. Gorakshpeeth instils a sense of duty towards the nation in everyone. Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Mahant of this Peeth, the reputation of Uttar Pradesh is spreading across the country and the world. Yogi Ji works day and night for public welfare and development without discrimination."

On this occasion, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Dr Ramkamalacharya Ji Maharaj, who had come from Shri Ram Janki Temple, Varanasi, stated, "Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj was a visionary and farsighted saint. His role in the construction of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be remembered for ages." Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he stated that he would continue his victorious journey on the strength of his work and would become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the third time as well.

Swami Vidya Chaitanya Ji Maharaj, who had come from Naimisharanya, stated, "Gorakshpeeth has always played a leading role in the protection of cow welfare, Sanatan Dharma and national culture. The present Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath is carrying forward the resolves of his predecessors, Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji and Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji." Mahant Yogi Lalanath Ji Maharaj, who came from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, paid tribute to the memories of the two Brahmaleen Mahants and said, "Rashtrasant Avedyanath Ji took charge of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagya at a time when no one else was ready to take it up." Mahant Rajudas, who had come from Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya, stated, "The construction of Ram Mandir was the mission of Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj's life. Today, not only has the temple been built in Ayodhya, but under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, glory of Ayodhya is resonating across the world." Former state minister Dr. Mahendra Singh stated at the condolence gathering, "The contribution of Yugpurush Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji and Rashtrasant Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji in protecting and promoting nationalism and culture is indescribable."

At the program, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava paid tribute to Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath and Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji. He stated, "The entire lives of two Brahmaleen Mahants remained dedicated to rashtradharma, educational awakening and public welfare. Present Gorakshpeethadhishwar and CM Yogi Adityanath, while carrying forward the tradition of two Brahmaleen Mahants, is continuously setting an example of public welfare."

The condolence gathering was also addressed by Kushinagar MP Vijay Dubey, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur Vice-Chancellor Prof. Krishna Pal Singh, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur Vice-Chancellor Prof Anupama Sharma Kaushik, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Prant Sanghchalak Dr. Mahendra Agrawal, Legislative Council Member and BJP State Vice-President Dr. Dharmendra Singh, Legislative Council Member Dhruv Tripathi, MLAs Rajesh Tripathi, Mahendrapal Singh, Vipin Singh, Dr. Vimlesh Paswan and Pradeep Shukla, former Rajya Sabha member Jaiprakash Nishad, BJP Regional President Vinod Rai, District President Janardan Tiwari and Metropolitan President Ramesh Pratap Gupta.

On this occasion, various social, cultural and business organizations also paid tribute to the two Brahmaleen Mahants. Dr. Y Singh, Secretary of the Indian Medical Association, Dr. RP Tripathi, SK Agrawal, Patron of the Chamber of Industries, Yogendra Dubey, President of the Medicine Vendors Committee, Sardar Jagnain Singh Neetu, Joint Secretary of the Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Jatashankar, Arjun Balani on behalf of the Sindhi community and Swami Nihshreyasanand on behalf of Bharat Sevashram Sangh recalled the personality, contributions and ideals of Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji and Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath.

On this occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath and the dignitaries on the dais released the book ‘Ramkatha Ke Pratham Balidani Jatayu’ by Ramjanm Singh, former principal of Maharana Pratap Inter College and Joint Secretary of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad. The girl students of Maharana Pratap Balika Inter College, Ramdattpur, presented Saraswati Vandana and a condolence song; Dr. Ranganath Tripathi presented Vedic Mangalacharan; Mrityunjay Upadhyay, Gaurav Tiwari, and Aditya Pandey presented Gorakshashtak recitation; and Dr. Prangesh Mishra presented Mahant Avedyanath Stotrapath. Dr. Shri Bhagwan Singh conducted the program.

State Government Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh; Yogi Mahasabha General Secretary Yogi Chetainath Ji Maharaj, who had come from Haridwar; Jagadguru Shri Vishnuswami Sampradayacharya Shri Santoshacharya Ji Maharaj 'Satua Baba', who had come from Kashi; Baghambari Peethadhishwar, Prayagraj, Mahant Balbir Giri Ji Maharaj; Peer Shernath Ji Maharaj, who had come from Songal, Haryana; Mahant Dharmdas Ji Maharaj, who had come from Ayodhya; Mahant Balramdas Ji Maharaj, who had come from Ayodhya; Mahant Jaybakshdas Ji, who had come from Tapsidham, Basti; Mahant Ramlakhandas Ji, who had come from Digambar Akhara, Ayodhyadham; and Mahant Ravindradas Ji Maharaj of Kalibari, Gorakhpur, were among those who participated prominently in the condolence gathering.