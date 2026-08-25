 CM Yogi Adityanath Presents Appointment Letters To 24 Newly Selected Technical Assistants, Mandi Secretaries In Lucknow
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CM Yogi Adityanath Presents Appointment Letters To 24 Newly Selected Technical Assistants, Mandi Secretaries In Lucknow

CM Yogi Adityanath presented appointment letters to 24 newly selected candidates during a Mission Rozgar programme in Lucknow. The beneficiaries included 19 Technical Assistants (Group-C) and five Mandi Secretaries. The candidates will be posted across districts including Ayodhya, Lucknow, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and others.

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
CM Yogi Adityanath Presents Appointment Letters To 24 Newly Selected Technical Assistants, Mandi Secretaries In Lucknow
CM Yogi Adityanath Presents Appointment Letters To 24 Newly Selected Technical Assistants, Mandi Secretaries In Lucknow | PTI

Lucknow, August 25: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented appointment letters on stage to 24 newly selected candidates at the main ceremony. Of these, 19 candidates selected for the post of Technical Assistant (Group-C) and 5 candidates selected for the post of Mandi Secretary received appointment letters from the CM.

Name - Place of Posting

Kanishka Verma - Ayodhya Raviprakash Singh - Ayodhya Anish Nishad - Azamgarh Lavkush Yadav - Lakhimpur Kheri Disha Singh - Ayodhya Bhavna Srivastava - Prayagraj Amit Kumar Maurya - Gonda Juhi Verma - Ayodhya Avinash Singh - Fatehpur Moh. Afroz - Jalaun Gyanvi Tiwari - Gonda Pragati Singh - Mirzapur Pragya Rastogi - Mathura Pavanesh Kumar - Kaushambi Shubham Kumar - Prayagraj Upasana - Gorakhpur Madhumita Singh - Gorakhpur Akshita Singh - Lucknow Jyotika Mishra - Lucknow

5 newly selected candidates for the post of Mandi Secretary receive appointment letters Shivshankar Chaudhary Vinod Kumar Mahima Maurya Khushnuma Ravi Mahaur

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