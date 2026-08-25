CM Yogi Adityanath Presents Appointment Letters To 24 Newly Selected Technical Assistants, Mandi Secretaries In Lucknow | PTI

Lucknow, August 25: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented appointment letters on stage to 24 newly selected candidates at the main ceremony. Of these, 19 candidates selected for the post of Technical Assistant (Group-C) and 5 candidates selected for the post of Mandi Secretary received appointment letters from the CM.

Name - Place of Posting

Kanishka Verma - Ayodhya Raviprakash Singh - Ayodhya Anish Nishad - Azamgarh Lavkush Yadav - Lakhimpur Kheri Disha Singh - Ayodhya Bhavna Srivastava - Prayagraj Amit Kumar Maurya - Gonda Juhi Verma - Ayodhya Avinash Singh - Fatehpur Moh. Afroz - Jalaun Gyanvi Tiwari - Gonda Pragati Singh - Mirzapur Pragya Rastogi - Mathura Pavanesh Kumar - Kaushambi Shubham Kumar - Prayagraj Upasana - Gorakhpur Madhumita Singh - Gorakhpur Akshita Singh - Lucknow Jyotika Mishra - Lucknow

5 newly selected candidates for the post of Mandi Secretary receive appointment letters Shivshankar Chaudhary Vinod Kumar Mahima Maurya Khushnuma Ravi Mahaur