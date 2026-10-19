CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers To Maa Siddhidatri, Outlines Uttar Pradesh's Growth & Employment Achievements | X

Lucknow, October 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers to Maa Siddhidatri on Monday, on the Navami Tithi of Shardiya Navratri. On this occasion, he extended his greetings to the people of the state and also presented a picture of the development of ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ from ‘Sankalp to Siddhi’.

In a post on his social media account ‘X’, the CM wrote, “With the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri, who fulfils all accomplishments, happiness, prosperity and wishes, the women of Uttar Pradesh are playing a decisive role in the progress and prosperity of the state through their capabilities, resolve and self-confidence.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted the significance of women’s power, stating, “Yatra naryastu pujyante ramante tatra devatah.” This means that where women are respected, the deities reside there. Happiness, prosperity and well-being prevail there.

The Chief Minister also exposed the actions of the previous government, stating, “Before 2017, the state’s disturbance-ridden atmosphere had cast a shadow over development. Anarchy was at its peak. Goons, mafia and troublemakers were running a parallel government. The state was burning in the flames of riots. Disturbances would begin before festivals and religious celebrations. Parents were compelled to send their daughters to other states to ensure their safe future.”

He also shared a picture of the development that took place after 2017. He said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state’s double-engine government adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals. With the establishment of the ‘Rule of Law’, the state was brought out of a climate of unrest and established as a state of celebrations. Over the past nine and a half years, the efforts made by the state’s double-engine government towards women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance have played an important role in transforming the state from its image as a backward state into the growth engine of the country’s economy.”

The Chief Minister stated, “Over the past nine and a half years, the state’s GSDP, per capita income, budget and female labour force participation have tripled. The state has consistently remained revenue-surplus. The state has received investment proposals worth more than ₹50 lakh crore. The number of large factories has increased two and a half times, from 14,000 to 35,000. Investment has provided employment to more than 65 lakh young people. Through the Defence Industrial Corridor, Uttar Pradesh is playing an important role in making India self-reliant in the field of defence production.”

He further added, “Uttar Pradesh now accounts for 60 percent of the country’s total expressway network. The state’s agricultural growth rate has increased from 8 percent to 18 percent. Through a fair and transparent recruitment process, nine and a half lakh government jobs have been provided to young people. The number of startups has increased from 120 to more than 24,000. By reviving the moribund MSME sector, more than 3 crore employment opportunities have been created.”

Expressing his commitment, the Chief Minister said, “With the firm resolve of ‘Empowered Women, Prosperous Uttar Pradesh’, the state’s double-engine government is continuously moving forward to realise the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh’.”