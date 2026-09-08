CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers At Hanumangarhi, Reviews Facilities At Ram Temple Complex In Ayodhya | X

Ayodhya, 8 September: After the conclusion of the Anganwadi Workers' Felicitation Ceremony, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy proceeded directly to Hanumangarhi. There, he offered prayers in accordance with prescribed rituals and sought the blessings of Lord Hanuman. Thereafter, the Chief Minister visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex. He was welcomed by the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the temple, Jitendra Mishra.

After offering prayers and having darshan of Ram Lalla, the Chief Minister prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the nation and the state. During the visit, he also reviewed the progress of various works underway in the temple complex.

The Chief Minister reviewed the cleanliness of the temple complex, the facilities being provided to devotees, and the security arrangements. He directed officials and representatives of the temple management to ensure that devotees visiting Ayodhya do not face any inconvenience and are provided with better facilities.

During the darshan and worship, CM Yogi also sought information from officials regarding arrangements within the temple complex. At Hanumangarhi, the Chief Minister offered prayers and sought blessings in accordance with traditional rituals. In view of the Chief Minister's visit to Ayodhya, the local administration and security agencies remained fully alert. Extensive security arrangements had been made in and around the temple complex.