CM Yogi Adityanath-Led UPITS 2026 Records ₹5,500 Crore MoUs & ₹12,500 Crore Business Enquiries In 4 Days | X - PTI

Greater Noida, September 28: In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Local to Global’ vision, the fourth UP International Trade Show (UPITS), organised with the objective of establishing Uttar Pradesh as a trusted business partner for the country and the world, has set new records in just four days. At the five-day international trade fair being held from September 25 to 29 at India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, a cumulative 3,765 business agreements (MoUs) worth ₹5,500 crore, or approximately USD 574 million, have been signed as of September 28.

In addition, business enquiries worth ₹12,500 crore have been recorded from buyers and companies from India and abroad. Tuesday is the final day of the trade show, and these figures are expected to increase further.

According to Suvidha Shah, Additional Director General, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), a total of 35,387 business-to-business (B2B) meetings had been completed as of September 28. Of these, 11,887 meetings were held at the Reverse Buyers-Sellers Meet (RBSM) organised for international buyers, while 23,500 B2B meetings took place between domestic and international buyers in the main exhibition area. These meetings have helped connect the state’s entrepreneurs, manufacturers and exporters directly with global buyers.

UPITS-4.0 has emerged not merely as an exhibition of products, but as an effective platform connecting Uttar Pradesh’s industrial policies, investment-friendly environment and entrepreneurial potential with the global market. The industrial and business ecosystem being developed in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is benefiting entrepreneurs in the MSME, ODOP, handloom, handicrafts, agriculture and food processing, and modern manufacturing sectors.

The 3,765 MoUs signed and ₹12,500 crore in business enquiries received in 4 days make it clear that UPITS has served as an important business bridge for connecting the state’s local products with larger markets. From small entrepreneurs to large manufacturers, participants here are getting opportunities for direct interaction with domestic and foreign buyers, product showcasing and business agreements.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Local to Global’ vision, emphasis is being laid through UPITS on providing international markets for the state’s traditional and modern products. Programmes such as One District One Product (ODOP) have provided local artisans, craftspeople and small entrepreneurs with an opportunity to showcase their products before global buyers.

Through UPITS-4.0, Uttar Pradesh’s MSME strength, ODOP products, handloom, handicrafts, agricultural products, food processing and manufacturing capabilities are being connected with the global market on a single platform. This is not only creating new business opportunities, but also expanding export possibilities for the state’s local products.